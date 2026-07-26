Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Report Card: Arshdeep Bains

Bains managed to build on his 2024–25 season campaign in 2025–26, playing in 28 games and scoring a goal and four assists. He also continued to make his mark at the AHL-level, setting new records for Abbotsford while contributing consistent offence. That said, the forward still requires a bit of work regarding effectiveness when it comes to making a full-time jump to the NHL. Given the route Vancouver is expected to go in through the next few seasons, a strong pre-season and training camp effort in 2026 could help Bains get the opportunity he’s looking for.