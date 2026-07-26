Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Report Card: Arshdeep Bains

Grading Canucks forward Arshdeep Bains' 2025-26 season.
Welcome to the 2025–26 installment of The Hockey News - Vancouver Canucks’ Player Report Card Series. Throughout the off-season, THN will conduct a deep dive into how each member of the Canucks performed throughout the 2025–26 season. Today’s article will focus on forward Arshdeep Bains.
Bains’s 2025–26 Season Review
Bains entered the 2025–26 season as one of a few players looking to push for a roster spot with a strong pre-season effort. Coming off 13 NHL games in 2024–25, as well as a Calder Cup win with the Abbotsford Canucks, Bains looked primed to try and fill a depth role at the NHL level.
Despite strong efforts from a variety of forwards including Braeden Cootes, Linus Karlsson, and Max Sasson, Bains ended up being one of the depth forwards that made the Canucks’ opening-night roster. He collected one assist in the team’s opening-night effort and followed that up with another helper two games after.
While he did begin the season with Vancouver, Bains didn’t quite find an even amount of playing time by the time mid-November came around. By mid-December, the forward was placed on waivers and sent back down to Abbotsford, with Bains not getting another call-up until the beginning of January. His final NHL game of the season was played on January 17 against the Edmonton Oilers.
Upon returning to the AHL in December, Bains provided Abbotsford with a solid two-way presence that the team had sorely missed with their lineup absences from injuries and NHL call-ups. He scored a goal and an assist in his first game back with the AHL Canucks, racking up three goals and three assists in his first five games with the team.
Throughout the remainder of the 2025–26 season, Bains stuck with Abbotsford. He finished the year with 11 goals and 13 assists in 34 games played, coming seventh on his team in points and tying Chase Wouters for fifth in goals scored.
Bains also managed to set some new franchise records for Abbotsford during the 2025–26 season. He scored a short-handed goal against the Henderson Silver Knights on February 20 to set Abbotsford’s new record for total points scored by an AHL Canuck with 149. As it stands, Bains’ record is now 160, which he can build on if he returns to Abbotsford next season. The forward has also tied former defenceman Christian Wolanin for the team’s franchise high in total assists collected with 109.
Bains’s 2025–26 Letter Grade
Bains managed to build on his 2024–25 season campaign in 2025–26, playing in 28 games and scoring a goal and four assists. He also continued to make his mark at the AHL-level, setting new records for Abbotsford while contributing consistent offence. That said, the forward still requires a bit of work regarding effectiveness when it comes to making a full-time jump to the NHL. Given the route Vancouver is expected to go in through the next few seasons, a strong pre-season and training camp effort in 2026 could help Bains get the opportunity he’s looking for.
Bains gets a C+ for his performance in 2025–26.
Canucks 2025–26 Letter Grades
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