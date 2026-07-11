Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Report Card: Tom Willander

Grading Canucks defenceman Tom Willander's 2025-26 season.
Welcome to the 2025–26 installment of The Hockey News - Vancouver Canucks’ Player Report Card Series. Throughout the off-season, THN will conduct a deep dive into how each member of the Canucks performed throughout the 2025–26 season. Today’s article will focus on defenceman Tom Willander.
Willander's 2025-26 Season Review
Despite a slow start to his season, Willander had a solid rookie campaign. He began the season in the AHL with the Abbotsford Canucks, but would only play five games before receiving a call-up. Willander would not look back as he finished the 2025-26 campaign with five goals and 21 points in 70 NHL games.
As the year went on, Willander started to earn more ice time and opportunities. His first 20+ minutes a night of the season came on January 3, while over his final 27 games, his average ice time was 20:08. Willander also earned some special-teams play, as he finished the year with 83:06 on the power play and 33:45 on the penalty kill.
Once the trade deadline passed, Willander looked more confident both on and off the ice. He was very honest during his media availabilities and wasn't afraid to reflect on ways he felt he and the team could improve. Despite his young age, Willander began to emerge as a leader as his effort never wavered.
As for his other stats, Willander finished the campaign with 78 blocked shots. He also recorded 35 hits and 1189:16 of ice time. According to NHL Edge, Willander ranked in the 84th percentile for max skating speed at 22.52 MPH, while his 347 skating bursts between 18 and 20 MPH ranked in the 86th percentile.
One of the biggest positives about Willander is his willingness to keep improving. He doesn't back down from challenges and is always looking for ways to gain an advantage on the ice. If Willander can continue to develop his game, he could be part of Vancouver's top four for years to come.
Willander's 2025–26 Letter Grade
Willander's development this year was very encouraging to watch. The 21-year-old learned from his mistakes and, by the end of the campaign, solidified his status as one of the Canucks' top four defencemen. It will be interesting to see how Willander's game grows under Manny Malhotra and if he can become a more stable fixture on special teams during the 2026-27 campaign.
Ultimately, Willander receives an B grade for the 2025-26 season.
Canucks 2025–26 Letter Grades
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