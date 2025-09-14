Gatineau Olympiques 2025-26 Season Preview

The Gatineau Olympiques narrowly avoided what would have been their first playoff miss since 1984. Instead, they kept the streak alive.

However, those expectations remain as the team is still in the process of a rebuild.

Goalies

Last year, the Olympiques cycled through goaltenders before landing on Nathan St-Pierre (.867 over 16 games) as the starting goaltender buy the end of the season.

He'll continue to take on the starting role as import Danai Shaiikov joins the team as the backup.

Rating: C

Defense

The Olympiques had one of the best defensive bluelines in the league last season, however many of their key players have aged out or left leading to the team to adopt a mix of new and old faces for 2025-26.

Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Jan Golicic will look to ascend into defenseman of the year consideration after a 35-point (4+31) sophomore season last year.

Meanwhile, Jeremie Dumas (26 in 64) has taken up the mantle as one of the teams three overagers.

Additionally, Zachary Roussy and Michel Myloserdnyy will look to gain considerations for the 2026 NHL draft in June.

Rating: B

Forwards

Up front, the Olympiques are really green.

The team's two other overagers are returner Justin Boiselle (44 in 64) and 2025 QMJHL champion Maxime Cote (42 in 60).

Nicholas Petrut was a bit of a breakout star with 21 points (7+41) over 34 games since moving over from the US high school circuit.

Apart from that, most of their key players are prospects such as 2024 first round picks Maxim Lube (15 in 56) and Noah Florent (3 in 7), as well as import Lev Gaponov, all of whom are 2026 NHL level prospects.

Additionally, Louis-Etienne Halley (2025 12th overall) and Zakary Horvat-Eduoard (2025 22nd overall) are both jumping to the QMJHL right out of the draft.

All-in-all, the Olympiques forward group is very raw as of right now.

Rating: C

Verdict

The Olympiques will probably end up around where they were last season, this year, as they continue to work around building up their roster to contention by around 2028.

