Recap: 2026 NHL Draft Eligible Goalie Courchesne Picks Up Second Straight Shutout

Saturday saw four QMJHL matches, including a shutout, a blow-out, a comeback win and an OT thriller.
Coming off of a shutout, most teams tend to see their play relax the following game as the confidence turns to ego.
Not the Saint John Sea Dogs, who after taking taking down Victoriaville 6-0 just a few days ago, have left the Quebec Remparts in the dust with a 4-0 shutout victory.
2026 NHL draft eligible Raphael Courchesne was manning the pipes for both affairs, stopping 20 of 20 tonight.
While goals from Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Everett Baldwin and recent QMJHL first overall pick Alexis Joseph weren't quite surprising, the team also benefitted from tallies by veteran depth piece Jacob Beaulieu and rookie blueliner Vincent Croteau, who picked up his first career goal.
Other Scores
Moncton (4) - Halifax (3) (SO)
Baie-Comeau (1) - Val-d'Or (6)
Drummondville (3) - Charlottetown (4)
Player of the night:
Owen Conrad (CHA) - 1 goal, 2 assists
Quebec at Moncton - 2 PM EST
Drummondville at Saint John - 2 PM EST
Cape Breton at Rimouski - 3 PM EST
Victoriaville at Gatineau - 3 PM EST
Shawinigan at Sherbrooke - 3 PM EST
Newfoundland at Chicoutimi - 4 PM EST
Baie-Comeau at Rouyn-Noranda - 4 PM EST
