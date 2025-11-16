    • Powered by Roundtable

    Recap: 2026 NHL Draft Eligible Goalie Courchesne Picks Up Second Straight Shutout

    Recap: 2026 NHL Draft Eligible Goalie Courchesne Picks Up Second Straight Shutout

    Courchesne flashes draft-year potential with his second consecutive shutout. The Sea Dogs dominate, showcasing a balanced attack beyond their stars.

    Saturday saw four QMJHL matches, including a shutout, a blow-out, a comeback win and an OT thriller.

    Zoomed In: Saint John (4) - Quebec (0)

    Sea Dogs celebrate goal against the Quebec Remparts (Photo: Michael Hawkins)

    Coming off of a shutout, most teams tend to see their play relax the following game as the confidence turns to ego.

    Not the Saint John Sea Dogs, who after taking taking down Victoriaville 6-0 just a few days ago, have left the Quebec Remparts in the dust with a 4-0 shutout victory.

    2026 NHL draft eligible Raphael Courchesne was manning the pipes for both affairs, stopping 20 of 20 tonight. 

    While goals from Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Everett Baldwin and recent QMJHL first overall pick Alexis Joseph weren't quite surprising, the team also benefitted from tallies by veteran depth  piece Jacob Beaulieu and rookie blueliner Vincent Croteau, who picked up his first career goal.

    Other Scores

    Moncton (4) - Halifax (3) (SO)

    Baie-Comeau (1) - Val-d'Or (6)

    Drummondville (3) - Charlottetown (4)

    Player of the night:

    Owen Conrad (CHA) - 1 goal, 2 assists

    Tonight's Games

    Quebec at Moncton - 2 PM EST

    Drummondville at Saint John - 2 PM EST

    Cape Breton at Rimouski - 3 PM EST

    Victoriaville at Gatineau - 3 PM EST

    Shawinigan at Sherbrooke - 3 PM EST

    Newfoundland at Chicoutimi - 4 PM EST

    Baie-Comeau at Rouyn-Noranda - 4 PM EST

