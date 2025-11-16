Recap: 2026 NHL Draft Eligible Goalie Courchesne Picks Up Second Straight Shutout

Saturday saw four QMJHL matches, including a shutout, a blow-out, a comeback win and an OT thriller.

Zoomed In: Saint John (4) - Quebec (0)

Coming off of a shutout, most teams tend to see their play relax the following game as the confidence turns to ego.

Not the Saint John Sea Dogs, who after taking taking down Victoriaville 6-0 just a few days ago, have left the Quebec Remparts in the dust with a 4-0 shutout victory.

2026 NHL draft eligible Raphael Courchesne was manning the pipes for both affairs, stopping 20 of 20 tonight.

While goals from Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Everett Baldwin and recent QMJHL first overall pick Alexis Joseph weren't quite surprising, the team also benefitted from tallies by veteran depth piece Jacob Beaulieu and rookie blueliner Vincent Croteau, who picked up his first career goal.

Other Scores

Moncton (4) - Halifax (3) (SO)



Baie-Comeau (1) - Val-d'Or (6)

Drummondville (3) - Charlottetown (4)

Player of the night:

Owen Conrad (CHA) - 1 goal, 2 assists

Tonight's Games

Quebec at Moncton - 2 PM EST

Drummondville at Saint John - 2 PM EST

Cape Breton at Rimouski - 3 PM EST

Victoriaville at Gatineau - 3 PM EST

Shawinigan at Sherbrooke - 3 PM EST

Newfoundland at Chicoutimi - 4 PM EST

Baie-Comeau at Rouyn-Noranda - 4 PM EST

Related

Last recap | Power rankings

Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

Also follow @jakewtitus and @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

Read more

40 Players Named To 2026 QMJHL Cup Roster

Olympiques Forward Desmet Leaves Team

Drakkar Acquire Overage Forward Cavallin From Foreurs

Five-Season Vet, Sea Dogs Overager Left QMJHL

Islanders Forward Leek Commits To Ferris State