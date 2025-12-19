Recap: Cataractes Pile 11 Goals Past Foreurs

The final day of games before the QMJHL's holiday break saw every team in action on a busy Thursday night. Most notably, a crazy high scoring game between the Foreurs and Cataractes highlighted the night's action.

It's been speculated the Shawinigan Cataractes may be one of the teams "buying from the middle" in this season's holiday trade period, opening this morning, and their final performance before the 10-day holiday break must be giving the front office confidence.

The game started off with fireworks, as Jordan Tourigny scored shorthanded before Josh Demers equalized for the Foreurs 85 seconds later. The teams then traded goals twice more, before Chad Lygitsakos gave the Cataractes a 4-3 lead heading into the first intermission.

The second period was the quietest of the game from a goals perspective, and it was dominated by Shawinigan. 16-year-old Louis-Emile Dumais scored his second career goal, while Antoine L'Italien followed with his first in the league.

Vince Eile then scored his first of three of the night with 10 seconds to go in the period, giving the Cataractes a 7-3 lead heading into the third, outshooting Val-d'Or 17-3 in the second.

The third started with 2026 NHL draft eligible Benjamin Cossette-Ayotte scoring his first of the season, cutting the lead to three before three straight Cataractes goals really put the game to bed. Two more Foreurs goals followed to push the game to 10-6, then Eile finished off his hat trick, leaving the score a ridiculous 11-6 final.

Felix Lacerte's four assists and Eile's hat trick led the way for offence, while Lygitsakos and Jacob Lachance put up a goal and two assists each. Four more Cataractes players put up two points, and seven put up a single point, with just three going pointless on the night.

Meanwhile for Val-d'Or, Cossette-Ayotte had four (1+3) points of his own, while Maxime Coursol, Philippe Veilleux and Nathan Brisson all had a goal and two assists.

All four goalies that dressed for the game ended up seeing action, with Philippe Boucher technically picking up the win despite being removed after the sixth Foreurs goal.

Other Scores

Saint John (3) - Halifax (4) (OT)

Newfoundland (4) - Charlottetown (1)

Cape Breton (4) - Moncton (3)

Sherbrooke (5) - Victoriaville (6)

Baie-Comeau (0) - Quebec (5)

Rouyn-Noranda (1) - Blainville-Boisbriand (5)

Rimouski (2) - Chicoutimi (5)

Gatineau (3) - Drummondville (4)

Player of the Night

Tomas Lavoie (CAP) - 3 goals, 1 assist

Next Games: Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025

Related

Last recap | Power rankings

Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

Also follow @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

Read more

Saguenéens, Blueliner Nicklas Numminen Agree To Part Ways

Mooseheads Acquire Overage Forward Samuel Rousseau From Huskies

Washington Capitals Prospect Miroslav Satan Jr. Signs With Shawinigan

Mathis Langevin Leaves Océanic, Joins NCAA

Danny Buckley Leaves Wildcats, Signs In BCHL