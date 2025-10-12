    • Powered by Roundtable

    Recap: Eagles Soar Over Huskies In Shootout

    Jacob Titus
    Oct 12, 2025, 13:04
    A four game QMJHL affair finished yesterday, with one game ending in shootout.

    Zoomed In: Cape Breton (3) - Rouyn-Noranda (2)

    Cape Breton vs Rouyn-Noranda (Photo: Shane Wilkie

    Overager Felix Hamel proved to be the difference maker, stopping 34 of 36 to help secure the win.

    It was the Eagles blueline that generated offense for the team, with Noah Jettelson scoring the first and Jacob De Ladurantaye netting the second. 

    On the otherside, William Vezina and Samuel Beauchemin were the Huskies two goal scorers.

    Other Scores

    Victoriaville (5) - Quebec (3)

    Moncton (5) - Halifax (4)

    Rimouski (3) - Saint John (2)

    Player of the night:

    Yegor Shilov (VIC) - 1 goal, 4 assists

    Tonight's Games

    Newfoundland at Charlottetown - 1 PM EDT

    Val-d'Or at Gatineau - 3 PM EDT

    Baie-Comeau at Sherbrooke - 3 PM EDT

    Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

