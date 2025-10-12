Recap: Eagles Soar Over Huskies In Shootout

A four game QMJHL affair finished yesterday, with one game ending in shootout.

Zoomed In: Cape Breton (3) - Rouyn-Noranda (2)

Overager Felix Hamel proved to be the difference maker, stopping 34 of 36 to help secure the win.

It was the Eagles blueline that generated offense for the team, with Noah Jettelson scoring the first and Jacob De Ladurantaye netting the second.

On the otherside, William Vezina and Samuel Beauchemin were the Huskies two goal scorers.

Other Scores

Victoriaville (5) - Quebec (3)

Moncton (5) - Halifax (4)

Rimouski (3) - Saint John (2)

Player of the night:

Yegor Shilov (VIC) - 1 goal, 4 assists

Tonight's Games

Newfoundland at Charlottetown - 1 PM EDT

Val-d'Or at Gatineau - 3 PM EDT

Baie-Comeau at Sherbrooke - 3 PM EDT

