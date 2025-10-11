Recap: Islanders Take Down Sea Dogs In Overtime

An eight-game slate populated Friday's QMJHL action, with a couple overtime games as highlights.

Zoomed In: Saint John (3) - Charlottetown (4)

A tight affair on Friday saw the Charlottetown Islanders take down the Saint John Sea Dogs 4-3 in overtime, helping them maintain a four-point lead atop the Eastern conference.

Alexander Donovan scored the lone goal in the first period as the Sea Dogs took the early lead into the intermission, but two goals from the Islanders in the second gave them the lead heading into the third.

There, William Yared scored Saint John's second power-play goal of the game to tie the affair at two, before the teams traded goals just after the halfway mark of the period, which left us needing overtime to decide a winner.

Nathan Leek took a pass from Owen Conrad in front of the goal, and made no mistake sliding it past Sea Dogs goalie Justin Robinson to win the game for Charlottetown.

Ross Campbell (1+1) put up a multi-point affair for the hosts, while Yared's two points led Saint John in a losing effort. Robinson made 35 saves in the loss, with Donald Hickey going 25/28 in the win.

Other Scores

Blainville-Boisbriand (5) - Newfoundland (2)

Rouyn-Noranda (4) - Cape Breton (1)

Rimouski (1) - Moncton (2)

Chicoutimi (3) - Baie-Comeau (0)

Drummondville (0) - Val-d'Or (4)

Gatineau (3) - Shawinigan (7)

Sherbrooke (4) - Quebec (3)

Player of the night:

Xavier Villeneuve (BLB) - 0 goals, 5 assists

Tonight's Games

Victoriaville at Quebec - 4:00 PM EDT

Moncton at Halifax - 6:00 PM EDT

Rouyn-Noranda at Cape Breton - 6:00 PM EDT

Rimouski at Saint John - 6:00 PM EDT

