Recap: Armada Explode For 10 Goals In Big Win Over Regiment

The QMJHL's Thanksgiving weekend kicked off on Thursday, with three games taking place.

Zoomed In: Blainville-Boisbriand (10) - Newfoundland (4)

After suffering their first defeat of the season at the hands of Gatineau on Sunday, the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada were determined to prove that loss was a fluke, and they responded by putting 10 goals past the Newfoundland Regiment on Thursday.

The Regiment are no slouches of their own, ranking fourth on our week four power rankings, but the Armada showed the level between them and the rest of the QMJHL yet again.

The onslaught began early, with St. Louis Blues star prospect Justin Carbonneau scoring twice in the first three minutes of the contest, as the Armada took a 4-1 lead into the first intermission.

The second period was where the most damage was done, as five Armada goals helped lead the QMJHL leaders to a 9-2 lead. The tenth goal was scored early in the third by Brayden Besner, and two Newfoundland consolation goals led to a final score of 10-4.

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Mateo Nobert led all skaters with five points, all assists, while Theo Lemieux racked up four assists of his own. Carbonneau added an assist to go along with his two goals, while Olivier Lemieux (2+0), Besner (1+1), Olivier Metcalfe (1+1), Xavier Villeneuve (1+1) and Mael Lavigne (0+2) also recorded multi-point efforts.

For the hosts, Liam Arsenault and Marek Danicek put up a goal and an assist each, while Maddex Marmulak put up a pair of assists.

Other Scores

Rimouski (4) - Halifax (5)

Drummondville (2) - Gatineau (3)

Player of the night:

Mateo Nobert (BLB) - 0 goals, 5 assists

Tonight's Games

Blainville-Boisbriand at Newfoundland - 5:30 PM EDT

Rouyn-Noranda at Cape Breton - 6:00 PM EDT

Saint John at Charlottetown - 6:00 PM EDT

Rimouski at Moncton - 6:00 PM EDT

Chicoutimi at Baie-Comeau - 7:00 PM EDT

Drummondville at Val-d'Or - 7:00 PM EDT

Gatineau at Shawinigan - 7:00 PM EDT

Sherbrooke at Quebec - 7:00 PM EDT

Related

Last recap | Power rankings

Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

Also follow @jakewtitus and @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

Read more

Voltigeurs Forward Lafond Announces NCAA Commitment

Ex-Nashville Predators Draft Pick MacKinnon Dealt From Wildcats To Islanders For Picks

Islanders Trade Overage Forward Powers To Drakkar

Sea Dogs Sign Import Pick Vilen

Blues Star Prospect Justin Carbonneau Returned To QMJHL's Blainville-Boisbriand Armada