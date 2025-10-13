Recap: Phoenix Battle Past Drakkar In Overtime

Thanksgiving Sunday featured three games of QMJHL action, seeing two shutouts and one overtime thriller.

Zoomed In: Baie-Comeau (3) - Sherbrooke (4) (OT)

Despite his team's 4-3 overtime loss, Sunday's contest between the Baie-Comeau Drakkar and Sherbrooke Phoenix was all about Drakkar goaltender Lucas Beckman.

The Ottawa Senators draft pick made 38 saves as Sherbrooke outshot Baie-Comeau 42-18. Beckman was able to hold on and steal his team a point in a game where they were thoroughly outplayed.

Kyle Powers opened the scoring for Baie-Comeau in the first, before three Phoenix goals to start the second put them up 3-1. A late Alexis Michaud marker pulled the deficit to one as the teams headed into the second intermission, before Michaud doubled down with a late third period equalizer.

Despite the shots being a combined 30-11 in favour of Sherbrooke in the second and third periods, the Phoenix needed Brandon Delarosbil's overtime winner in order to seal a win.

Mavrick Lachance (1+1) and Thomas Rousseau (0+2) put up multi-point efforts for the hosts, with Michaud (2+0) and Powers (1+1) leading the offence for Baie-Comeau.

Other Scores

Newfoundland (0) - Charlottetown (3)

Val-d'Or (5) - Gatineau (0)

Player of the night:

Emile Beaunoyer (VDO) - 40 save shutout

Tonight's Games

Baie-Comeau at Drummondville - 1 PM EDT

Newfoundland at Charlottetown - 1 PM EDT

Quebec at Gatineau - 2 PM EDT

Sherbrooke at Blainville-Boisbriand - 2 PM EDT

Rouyn-Noranda at Saint John - 2 PM EDT

Val-d'Or at Shawinigan - 4 PM EDT

Related

Last recap | Power rankings

Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

Also follow @jakewtitus and @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

Read more

Full 40-Man QMJHL Top Prospects Game Rosters Revealed

Voltigeurs Forward Lafond Announces NCAA Commitment

Ex-Nashville Predators Draft Pick MacKinnon Dealt From Wildcats To Islanders For Picks

Islanders Trade Overage Forward Powers To Drakkar

Sea Dogs Sign Import Pick Vilen