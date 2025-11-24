Recap: Wildcats Take Down Islanders, Keep Climbing Standings

Just one game took place on Sunday as the 10th week of the QMJHL season came to a close, with Moncton decisively beating Charlottetown.

Zoomed In: Charlottetown (1) - Moncton (6)

A battle for positioning in the Eastern conference saw Moncton come out on top over Charlottetown and passing the P.E.I. side in the standings.

Overage forward Preston Lounsbury got the scoring started in the first period, before Simon Binkley's first of the night came just 40 seconds later, which helped the Wildcats to a 2-0 lead heading into the first intermission, a lead they wouldn't surrender the rest of the way.

Despite Anthony Flanagan's goal to cut the lead in half with 89 seconds to play in the second period, Moncton seemed in control. They turned that control into action in the third, scoring four times and outshooting Charlottetown 13-4 in the final frame en route to a big victory.

The Alaskan Binkley added a second goal in the third, while Grayden Robertson-Palmer scored a pair of his own. Niko Tournas had a goal and an assist, with Utah Mammoth prospect Gabe Smith and 2026 NHL draft eligible Tommy Bleyl each putting up a pair of assists.

Rudy Guimond stopped 23 of 24 shots sent his way to pick up his league-leading 13th win of the year.

Player of the night:

Simon Binkley (MON) - 2 goals

Next Games: Friday, November 28, 2025

