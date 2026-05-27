Silvertips & Rockets Set To Clash At 2026 Memorial Cup

Host Kelowna seeks revenge against the dominant WHL champions as NHL prospects Tij Iginla and Julius Miettinen collide in a high-stakes battle for Memorial Cup supremacy.
Everett enters tonight's matchup as the undisputed powerhouse of the Western Hockey League. After capturing the WHL regular-season title, the Silvertips carved a dominant path through the postseason. Their run included a decisive 4-1 series victory over the Rockets in the second round, ultimately culminating in the franchise’s Ed Chynoweth Cup victory.
Kelowna, despite entering the tournament with an automatic bid as the host, proved their mettle during the regular season with a strong 38-21-6-3 record. They opened their postseason with a resounding sweep of their B.C. Division rivals, the Kamloops Blazers, before hitting a roadblock against Everett. Tonight, on home ice, the Rockets have a chance to flip the script and secure a crucial victory in the Memorial Cup standings.
Everett’s Julius Miettinen has been an offensive catalyst for Everett, taking home the 2026 WHL Playoffs MVP honors. His ability to control the pace of play makes him a constant threat in the offensive zone. Landon DuPont is widely considered a potential No. 1 overall pick for the 2027 NHL Draft. His elite vision and skating allow him to dictate the game from the back end. Ranked No. 54 among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting for the 2026 Draft, Matias Vanhanen has consistently produced in high-pressure moments and will be looking to showcase his two-way game on the national stage.
On the Rockets side, Tij Iginla brings game-breaking skill and a pro-level shot. Iginla’s offensive instincts will be heavily relied upon to break through Everett’s stout defense.
While Los Angeles Kings prospect and 2026 World Junior Championship MVP Vojtěch Čihař hit the ground running after joining the Rockets. Fully healthy and dynamic, Čihař forms a lethal offensive tandem alongside Iginla.
Tonight’s clash is more than just a rematch of the WHL second round, it’s a pivotal battle for Memorial Cup positioning. Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m. PT.
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