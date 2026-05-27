Silvertips & Rockets Set To Clash At 2026 Memorial Cup

Everett’s Julius Miettinen has been an offensive catalyst for Everett, taking home the 2026 WHL Playoffs MVP honors. His ability to control the pace of play makes him a constant threat in the offensive zone. Landon DuPont is widely considered a potential No. 1 overall pick for the 2027 NHL Draft. His elite vision and skating allow him to dictate the game from the back end. Ranked No. 54 among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting for the 2026 Draft, Matias Vanhanen has consistently produced in high-pressure moments and will be looking to showcase his two-way game on the national stage.