Fantasy Hockey Who's Hot, Who's Not: Michkov And Martone Heating Up For Flyers

Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2026 5:24 PMPublished Oct 26, 2026 5:24 PM
In this week's fantasy hockey roundup, the Philadelphia Flyers power play finds its mojo and Cutter Gauthier's goal drought continues.
The fantasy hockey season is well underway and it's time to recap which players are heating up and who has performed well below expectations.
After the Philadelphia Flyers' rough start, two youngsters in Matvei Michkov and Porter Martone have strung together some solid performances as they try to salvage their season. Meanwhile, Anaheim Ducks sniper Cutter Gauthier's goal drought continues to hurt his fantasy value.
Let's take a look at who has been hot and who has not:
The Flyers offense finally flies
Matvei Michkov, Philadelphia Flyers: 5 GP, 6G 2A 8PTS, 4 PPP, 11 SOG
Porter Martone, Philadelphia Flyers: 4 GP, 2G 2A 4PTS , 2 PPP, 8 SOG, 7 Hits
After scoring just two goals in his first eight games, Michkov is now on a five-game point streak, and Martone has scored four of his five points this season in his past four games. The two young wingers have found their offensive groove with thanks to the Flyers' power play, which went 3-for-12 in two games against the Buffalo Sabres and Anaheim Ducks.
The numerous power-play opportunities allowed Michkov and Martone to skate more minutes than usual, though it remains to be seen if they've earned Rick Tocchet's trust for increased even-strength minutes.
Both players, however, remain widely available in fantasy leagues. Martone, an early Calder favorite, is rostered in 63 percent of Yahoo leagues while Michkov's rostered in just 46 percent of Yahoo leagues following a slow start.
The Maple Leafs Rekindle 'Superman Line' Magic
Jack Roslovic, Toronto Maple Leafs: 13 GP, 5G 7A 12PTS, 36 SOG
Roslovic and Auston Matthews played together for the U.S. NTDP and they've rekindled some of their magic. Every season, Roslovic manages to score like a top-six forward and lure you in thinking he can do it all season, but it usually only lasts for a month or two.
His annual hot streak has started early, but you wonder if playing with Matthews all season can give Roslovic to stay hot and set career-highs across the board. Matthews has been involved in seven of Roslovic's 12 points scored this season.
thehockeynews.com'He Was Going To Kill One Of Us': Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews And Jack Roslovic Tell 'Superman Line' StorySharing the ice on the same line in training camp, just like their junior days, Toronto Maple Leafs forwards Auston Matthews and Jack Roslovic tell a story about their "Superman Line" with the U.S. NTDP.
Roslovic has scored 20 goals in consecutive seasons but never scored more than 22 goals or 45 points over his 10-year career. He's rostered in almost half of Yahoo leagues now (46 percent) and has been one of the hottest pickups over the past two weeks. We'll see if he can continue to score at his current pace.
Sharks Go Back To Square One
Dmitry Orlov, San Jose Sharks: 12 GP, 2G 3A 5 PTS, 3 PPP, 12 SOG, 19 Hits, 14 Blocks
Luca Cagnoni and Sam Dickinson were poised to quarterback a potentially lethal San Jose Sharks power play given their offensive talents, but it's been veteran Dmitry Orlov playing in that spot again. The 35-year-old provides consistency and a steady hand, and last season scored a career-high 37 points, half of which have come on the power play.
He's scored five points in 12 games this season, including three with the man-advantage, continuing where he left off last season. Orlov is not known for his offensive skill, but as long as he's sharing the ice on the power play with Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith, it puts him in a good position to score points. He's rostered in just 18 percent of Yahoo leagues.
The Unlikeliest Of Heroes
Devin Cooley, Flames: 3-0-0, .962 SP, 1.33 GAA
Cooley's red-hot for the Flames, taking over the starting job with Dustin Wolf struggling to start the season. Always entertaining in his post-game interviews, Cooley’s been must-watch on the ice, helping the Flames win three straight with his sublime play. No goalie has provided better results than Cooley over the past week.
Tough matchups in Edmonton and Colorado loom, and we shall see if Cooley’s up to the task. If he is, he may be worth rostering in fantasy for the rest of the season if he keeps the starting job.
The Rangers signed James Reimer after he made 35 saves in a shutout win on an AHL tryout. Dylan Garand started seven games in 14 days, a huge workload for any goalie, never mind a rookie. Reimer is slated to start Monday against the Los Angeles Kings, and the Rangers do not play again until Sunday.
Reimer parachuted in last season for the Sens and helped them make the playoffs; the Rangers were dealt a huge blow with Igor Shesterkin's season-ending injury, and the hope is Reimer does the same for them. If he plays well, he could split the starts with Garand going forward.
Gauthier's goal drought continues
Cutter Gauthier, Anaheim Ducks: 8 GP, 0G 2A 2PTS, minus-7, 25 SOG
The Ducks snapped a five-game losing streak in Philadelphia, finally managing to score more than two goals, but Gauthier's cold streak continues with zero goals in his past eight games.
With two goals in 10 appearances this season, he's way off last season’s 41-goal pace, though note his 5.9 shooting percentage is very low compared to his career average and relative to similar peers.
Gauthier should bounce back soon enough, but Joel Quenneville's constant line juggling can make it difficult for him to find a groove. Fantasy managers have no choice but to be patient.
Injury Bug Hits Goalies
The Senators will be without Linus Ullmark and the Oilers without Devon Levi for at least a couple weeks after both goalies suffered injuries and placed on injured reserve. Ullmark (7-1-0, .945 SP, 1.33 GAA) and Levi (6-1-0, .887 SP, 3.11 GAA) were both off to strong starts and their absences will leave a big void on most fantasy rosters.
This follows an injury to the Panthers' Jacob Markstrom last week, thrusting Akira Schmid into the starter's role.
For the Sens, look for Samuel Ersson and Jonas Johansson to split the starts until one of them proves to be better than the other. Ersson has yet to win a game in three starts this season and struggling with a .835 SP and 4.59 GAA, allowing at least four goals in every start.
Johansson managed to win his season debut but allowed four goals on 28 shots (.857 SP). Neither goalie is particularly appetizing in fantasy, and the Sens will have to hope Ullmark comes back sooner than later. The Sens embark on a tough cross-continent road trip to Vegas and California this week.
Tristan Jarry, meanwhile, will likely get the bulk of the work for the Oilers until their back-to-back on Saturday and Sunday. Current backup Matt Tomkins has not played a minute in the NHL since April 17, 2024, and has only six starts under his belt.
Jarry allowed six goals on 30 shots (.800 SP) in his most recent start against the Maple Leafs, but he has a good chance to win games every night because the Oilers provide tremendous goal support; Jarry's individual numbers, however, likely won't be pretty. He's rostered in 26 percent of Yahoo leagues.
Goalies rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues to consider as short-term substitutes: Dan Vladar and Joseph Woll, Flyers; John Gibson, Red Wings; Adin Hill, Golden Knights; Akira Schmid, Panthers; Anthony Stolarz, Maple Leafs; Devin Cooley, Flames; James Reimer, Rangers
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