Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2026 8:13 PMPublished Nov 17, 2026 8:13 PM
Tony Ferrari shares his updated Calder Trophy rankings as the quarter mark of the 2026-27 season approaches.
The Calder Trophy Tracker is back once again as we reach the midway point of another month in the NHL season, and there is a big shakeup near the top.
While early picks from last year's draft are still showing plenty of promise, we are seeing a few rookies in their early 20s step into the limelight with fantastic performances as of late.
The Calder is one of the most hotly-debated awards every year because of the weight you put on positions, performances on good teams, the role a player earns, and many other factors. Every voter has slightly different criteria, which makes it such a fun award to track.
With rookies at every position showing out in the first two months, the quarter mark of the 2026-27 NHL season is a great time to check back in on these youngsters and see how they are faring in this year's Calder race.
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1. Jacob Fowler, G, Montreal Canadiens
Among goalies with at least 12 games, Fowler is tied with Jesper Wallstedt for the league lead in save percentage. Not among rookies, all goalies. Fowler is a massive reason that the Canadiens are tied for the division lead and look like a legitimate contender, even while dealing with injuries to some of their most important players.
When you look at some of the advanced stats like goals saves above expected, Fowler ranks right at the top of the league in a class with just Wallstedt. If Fowler keeps getting run for the Habs in net, we might not be talking about him simply as the Calder favorite, we could be talking about him as a potential Vezina finalist. He’s been that good.
2. Cole Hutson, D, Washington Capitals
The Capitals defenseman is following in his older brother's footsteps, scoring at even a slightly higher pace to this point (0.8 to 0.83). While Cole may not be quite as dynamic as Lane, he is finding ways to be equally as impactful offensively, and his defensive game has already shown flashes of competence.
The younger Hutson is proving that his college scoring wasn't a fluke, he's a legit difference-maker. The Capitals have needed this punch from the back end. Hutson is currently leading rookies in scoring with 15 points through 18 games.
3. Ivar Stenberg, LW, San Jose Sharks
The Sharks rookie has found his way to the top line with Macklin Celebrini and he looks good so far. Stenberg has done most of his scoring on the power play so far, but he's still found quite a bit of success at even strength.
He's come as advertised – ready to hit the pro ranks running and making an impact with and without. His numbers don't always look great (not many in San Jose do right now) but he is making quite a bit of an impact already.
If San Jose can get things turned around, Stenberg, who is second in rookie scoring with 14 points in 23 games, is likely going to be a big part of that.
4. James Hagens, C/W, Boston Bruins
Although he's currently out of the lineup with an injury, Hagens has been one of the msot dangerous rookie forwards to this point. His creativity and playmaking has been impressive but it's been his goal-scoring that may have been underrated coming into the NHL.
Hagens has found his way into good scoring positions and he's found the back of the net six times in 17 games so far. If his injury doesn't see him out too long, he could easily find his way to the top few spots on this list.
5. Dylan Garand, G, New York Rangers
When Igor Shesterkin went down, the Rangers season felt like it was over. Then Garand stepped in and he's helped the Rangers to the sixth-fewest goals against in the league to this point, standing tall in net when they desperately needed someone to step forward.
Garand has a .910 save percentage and looks like a legitimate NHL starter so far. He hasn't been perfect, but the way he's stepped in for their All-World netminder and given the Rangers more than enough to stay in the playoff race has been admirable.
6. Trevor Connelly, LW, Vegas Golden Knights
The Golden Knights having never really committed to bringing a prospect into the NHL before trading them. Seeing the youthful energy that Connelly brings to the team has been a breath of fresh air.
His skill, creativity and shiftiness are exactly what this team needed. They have plenty of hard-nosed vets but bringing in a kid who looks like he’s simply having fun out there is great to see. He’s been one of the league’s most consistent rookies and with his recent promotion to the top line, we could see his point totals skyrocket.
7. Gavin McKenna, LW, Toronto Maple Leafs
The flashes of brilliance have been impressive. The moments of terror have been rough. This is the Gavin McKenna experience that many thought it would be in the NHL as an 18-year-old.
His skill is undeniable and when he has put the effort in defensively, he's looked really good. The pace and strength of the NHL have been an adjustment and his deployment (recently on the third line with Nick Paul and Dakota Joshua) hasn't allowed him to flourish.
He could easily find himself back near the top of the list in a month or two but it’s been a trying time for McKenna and the Leafs in general as of late.
thehockeynews.comDespite Limited Ice Time, Maple Leafs Gavin McKenna Can Feel Growth On Both Sides Of The PuckGavin McKenna hasn't seen a lot of minutes on certain evenings. Despite that, the Toronto Maple Leafs rookie feels that he's been improving in other areas of his game, which could lead to more opportunities.
8. Roman Kantserov, C/W, Chicago Blackhawks
The rookie leader in goals with nine has been quite impactful for the Blackhawks at times. He's second on the team in scoring with 12 points and has been able to step into the NHL and make himself valuable immediately.
Kantserov has arguably been the Blackhawks' best forward outside of Connor Bedard. He doesn’t have the help around him right now, though, outside of the captain. Kantserov is playing better than his box score stats would indicate.
9. Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, RW, Detroit Red Wings
The Red Wings have needed some light in this season, and Brandsegg-Nygard has provided a bit of it. His scoring has tailed off a bit as of late which sees him fall from near the top of the list last month. The Wings aren’t a particularly strong team and MBN hasn’t been able to make the kind of impact offensively that he was earlier in the year. He’s still playing well and winning his ice time more often than not but if he wants to get back into this race for the Calder, he’s going to need to find his scoring touch once again.
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