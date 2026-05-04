NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, May 4 Schedule

The Golden Knights and Ducks start their second-round series, while the Hurricanes look to take a 2-0 series lead over the Flyers in Monday's NHL playoff action.
Despite recording just nine shots on net, they scored one goal that bounced off Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman J.J. Moser and another that happened when Alex Newhook batted the puck out of mid-air and off Andrei Vasilevskiy's back.
The Canadiens were the last team to advance to the second round, which continued Sunday as well when the Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild took part in a scoring festival.
Here are series updates, odds for the next game in each matchup from BetMGM, leading scorers in these NHL playoffs, and the schedule for Monday.
May 4 NHL Playoff Schedule
Times are listed in eastern time.
Game 2: Philadelphia at Carolina, Monday, May 4, 7 p.m. (ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 1: Anaheim at Vegas, Monday, May 4, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN, SN, SN360, TVAS)
Round 2: Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)
Carolina leads 1-0
Game 1: Philadelphia 0, Carolina 3
Round 2: Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)
Round 2: Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)
Colorado leads 1-0
Game 1: Minnesota 6, Colorado 9
Round 2: Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)
Round 1: Tampa Bay Lightning (A2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)
Montreal wins 4-3
Game 1: Montreal 4, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)
Game 2: Montreal 2, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)
Game 3: Tampa Bay 2, Montreal 3 (OT)
Game 4: Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 2
Game 5: Montreal 3, Tampa Bay 2
Game 6: Tampa Bay 1, Montreal 0 (OT)
Game 7: Montreal 2, Tampa Bay 1
Leading Scorers
1. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild: 11 points, 7 games
T-2. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers: 10 points, 6 games
T-2. Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild: 10 points, 7 games
T-2. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 10 points, 7 games
T-5. Matt Duchene, Dallas Stars: 9 points, 6 games
T-5. Jackson LaCombe, Anaheim Ducks: 9 points, 6 games
T-5. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 9 points, 6 games
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