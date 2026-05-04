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NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, May 4 Schedule cover image

NHL Playoffs Tracker: Series Results, Top Scorers, May 4 Schedule

Jonathan Tovell
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Jonathan Tovell
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Updated at May 4, 2026, 12:59
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The Golden Knights and Ducks start their second-round series, while the Hurricanes look to take a 2-0 series lead over the Flyers in Monday's NHL playoff action.

The force guided the Montreal Canadiens during Sunday's NHL playoff action.

Despite recording just nine shots on net, they scored one goal that bounced off Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman J.J. Moser and another that happened when Alex Newhook batted the puck out of mid-air and off Andrei Vasilevskiy's back.

The Canadiens were the last team to advance to the second round, which continued Sunday as well when the Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild took part in a scoring festival.

Who are the top Conn Smythe Trophy candidates in the West?

Here are series updates, odds for the next game in each matchup from BetMGM, leading scorers in these NHL playoffs, and the schedule for Monday.

May 4 NHL Playoff Schedule

Times are listed in eastern time.

Game 2: Philadelphia at Carolina, Monday, May 4, 7 p.m. (ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS)

Game 1: Anaheim at Vegas, Monday, May 4, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN, SN, SN360, TVAS)

The NHL announced the dates for every second-round series of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Here's when and how to watch them.
thehockeynews.comNHL Playoffs 2026 Second-Round Schedule: Dates, Times, Where To WatchThe NHL announced the dates for every second-round series of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Here's when and how to watch them.

Round 2: Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (M3)

Carolina leads 1-0

Game 1: Philadelphia 0, Carolina 3

Game 2 odds on BetMGM: Philadelphia (3.20/+220), Carolina (1.36/-278)

Logan Stankoven Once Again Sets The Tone For The Hurricanes As They Coast Past Flyers In Game 1

David Vs. Goliath: Flyers May Need Jiricek To Defeat Mighty Hurricanes

10 Takeaways: Hurricanes Stay Hot, Win Game 1

Round 2: Buffalo Sabres (A1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)

Game 1 odds on BetMGM: Montreal (2.10/+110), Buffalo (1.75/-133)

Canadiens Win The Series With Close 2-1 Steal In Game 7

Sabres Star Is Showing Why Buffalo Absolutely Can't Lose Him

- NHL Playoffs Live Blog: Canadiens Defeat Lightning

Round 2: Colorado Avalanche (C1) vs. Minnesota Wild (C3)

Colorado leads 1-0

Game 1: Minnesota 6, Colorado 9

Game 2 odds on BetMGM: Minnesota (2.65/+165), Colorado (1.50/-200)

Avalanche Outlast Wild In 15-Goal Thriller To Take Game 1

Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek Out Game 1 And Game 2 With Lower-Body Injury

Wild's Wallstedt, Gustavsson Or Avalanche's Wedgewood, Blackwood; Who Has The Upper Hand In Net?

Round 2: Vegas Golden Knights (P1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (P3)

Game 1 odds on BetMGM: Anaheim (2.40/+140), Vegas (1.59/-169)

Vegas, Salt Lake City, And Anaheim: The Success of Non-Traditional Western Hockey Markets

Five Anaheim Ducks Storylines Ahead Of Their Second Round Series Vs. The Vegas Golden Knights

- A Quick Glance: Golden Knights Take Pacific Division Rivalry With Anaheim Ducks To New Level

Round 1: Tampa Bay Lightning (A2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (A3)

Montreal wins 4-3

Game 1: Montreal 4, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)

Game 2: Montreal 2, Tampa Bay 3 (OT)

Game 3: Tampa Bay 2, Montreal 3 (OT)

Game 4: Tampa Bay 3, Montreal 2

Game 5: Montreal 3, Tampa Bay 2

Game 6: Tampa Bay 1, Montreal 0 (OT)

Game 7: Montreal 2, Tampa Bay 1

The Carolina Hurricanes got off to a blazing start against the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 1, once again thanks to the heroics of Logan Stankoven.
thehockeynews.comLogan Stankoven Once Again Sets The Tone For The Hurricanes As They Coast Past Flyers In Game 1The Carolina Hurricanes got off to a blazing start against the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 1, once again thanks to the heroics of Logan Stankoven.

Leading Scorers

1. Quinn Hughes, Minnesota Wild: 11 points, 7 games

T-2. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers: 10 points, 6 games

T-2. Matt Boldy, Minnesota Wild: 10 points, 7 games

T-2. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild: 10 points, 7 games

T-5. Matt Duchene, Dallas Stars: 9 points, 6 games

T-5. Jackson LaCombe, Anaheim Ducks: 9 points, 6 games

T-5. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 9 points, 6 games

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