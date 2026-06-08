NHL Playoffs Tracker: Stanley Cup Final Odds, Latest Stories As Of June 8

The Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes get one more day until Game 4. Here's your NHL playoff update.
This year's Stanley Cup final has had no shortage of comebacks over three games.
The Vegas Golden Knights overcame a two-goal deficit in Game 1, which the Carolina Hurricanes replicated in Game 2. Carolina then took things to another level when it came back from 4-0 down in the third period to force overtime, although Vegas ultimately won in double OT.
Both teams get an extra day between Games 3 and 4 after the long Saturday contest. Instead of playing on Monday, the next match is scheduled for Tuesday.
Hockey fans looking for something to watch on Monday can tune into Game 7 of the AHL's Western Conference final between the Colorado Eagles and Chicago Wolves at 7:05 p.m. ET.
Here are the latest Stanley Cup final odds from BetMGM, new stories and the top scorers of the playoffs.
Next Game
Game 4: Carolina at Vegas, Tuesday, June 9, 8 p.m. (ABC, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Carolina Hurricanes (M1) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (P1)
Vegas leads 2-1
Game 1: Vegas 5, Carolina 4
Game 2: Vegas 3, Carolina 4 (OT)
Game 3: Carolina 4, Vegas 5 (2OT)
Stanley Cup winner odds: Vegas (1.53/-190), Carolina (2.55/+155)
Leading Scorers
1. Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights: 28 points, 19 games
2. Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights: 20 points, 19 games
T-3. Taylor Hall, Carolina Hurricanes: 17 points, 16 games
T-3. Brett Howden, Vegas Golden Knights: 17 points, 19 games
T-5. Jackson Blake, Carolina Hurricanes: 16 points, 16 games
T-5: Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights: 16 points, 19 games
T-5: Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens: 16 points, 19 games
T-5: Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens: 16 points, 19 games
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