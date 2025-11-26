NHL Power Rankings: Contenders And Pretenders At American Thanksgiving

We’ve reached the American Thanksgiving mark and, historically, three-quarters of the NHL teams currently in playoff position will make it.

There are currently six teams that made the playoffs last season currently on the outside looking in, including the two Cup finalists – an unfathomable thought at the beginning of the season.

Not all hope is lost with the Oilers sitting two points out of a playoff spot – it feels like a lot more, honestly – and the Panthers just one point behind, but we also have to consider how much tighter the East is relative to the West. According to moneypuck.com’s playoff odds, the Panthers have a 71.3 percent chance of making the playoffs, while the Oilers sit at a distressing 26 percent.

In this week’s NHL power rankings, we take a quick look at those in Cup contention, playoff contention or who should be looking to give up on the season. All playoff probabilities courtesy moneypuck.com, and Cup odds are courtesy of BetMGM.

1. Colorado Avalanche (16-1-5, +38. PR: 1)

The Avs are the top contender, sitting five points ahead of the Stars with an outrageously good goal differential and on pace to be just the second team in the cap era to earn over 130 points. They are virtually guaranteed to make the playoffs (99.3 percent) and the best Cup odds (5.00/+400). They have arguably the best forward and the best goalie tandem, and they definitely have the best defenseman in the league.

2. Dallas Stars (14-5-4, +15. PR: 2)

The Stars are the most serious challenger to the Avs despite having the fourth-best Cup odds (15.00/+1400) in the West. Not to bemoan the current divisional playoff format again and again, but it’s a near certainty they will meet in the first two rounds rather than in the conference final, where they should be.

3. Anaheim Ducks (14-7-1, +11. PR: 5)

The Ducks are on track to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017-18, and given how outstanding Lukas Dostal and their young core have been this season, it’s hard to see them fall off. Joel Quenneville’s experience will be a huge asset in the playoffs, but their roster’s relative inexperience makes them shy of being a top contender. Hockey can be weird; you almost need to go through a massive heartbreak in the playoffs before busting through.

4. Carolina Hurricanes (14-6-2, +13. PR: 4)

It’s been a tough stretch alternating wins and losses for the past two weeks, and I’m not sure trying to juggle a three-goalie rotation really helps. The Canes have been labelled as contenders for many seasons now – their Cup odds (9.00/+800) are always quite high – but their playoff runs always just fizzle out.

5. Tampa Bay Lightning (13-7-2, +9. PR: 7)

The Lightning are the second-best team based on points percentage since their four-game losing streak ended, and it’s actually pretty amazing considering how many of their key players have missed time. From the start of 2024-25, Andrei Vasilevskiy’s numbers (.920 SP, 2.22 GAA) are actually quite comparable to Connor Hellebuyck’s (.923 SP, 2.10 GAA), and once again, I think the Lightning are an intimidating foe at full strength in the playoffs.

6. Los Angeles Kings (11-6-6, -2. PR: 6)

Losing three straight is slightly concerning but a little less so when they’re one-goal games. The Kings can be a rock-solid team, but at times it does seem like they get in front of themselves. It’s taken them a while to put together what should be a bona fide scoring line with Quinton Byfield between Kevin Fiala and Adrian Kempe when it seemed like an obvious choice, and they’re still not playing Brandt Clarke on PP1. I wouldn’t have believed you if you said the Kings were more legit contenders than the Oilers before the season started, but here we are.

7. Minnesota Wild (12-7-4, +4. PR: 13)

The biggest turnaround, of course, has been their goaltending. Obviously, Jesper Wallstedt and Filip Gustavsson won’t keep this up, but as long as they aren’t as disastrous as they were in October, the Wild will be fine. Playoff contender? Yes. Absolutely terrible they might have to face the Stars or Avs in the first round? Also, yes.

8. Winnipeg Jets (12-9-0, +8. PR: 3)

The Jets need to avoid going on an extended losing streak, otherwise it’s going to put some pressure on them to make the playoffs, especially with the Wild getting hot and this year’s race being particularly tight. The Jets are still likely to make the playoffs barring a delay in Connor Hellebuyck’s return, at a 74.4 percent probability.

NHL Vezina Trophy Rankings: Hellebuyck's Injury Changes The Race

Connor Hellebuyck's injury threatens his chance of winning three straight Vezina Trophies. But youngsters Spencer Knight and Yaroslav Askarov have been excellent early on.

9. New Jersey Devils (14-7-1, +2. PR: 9)

They nearly blew a two-goal lead against the Wings and hung on for just their second regulation win this month. The Devils will make the playoffs, but they’re clearly missing Jack Hughes’ offense and really need to shore up their play on the road to be a serious Cup contender.

10. Detroit Red Wings (13-9-1, -5. PR: 11)

How much better would be the Wings’ record be had they just stuck with Cam Talbot? The Wings sit second in a tough Atlantic, but this season has all the makings of their playoff hopes coming down to Game 82 once again. Their playoff probability currently sits at 51 percent.

11. Ottawa Senators (11-7-4, even. PR: 15)

The two one-goal losses to the Kings aside, this has been the Sens’ best stretch of play all season. Being able to grind out close games is a really good sign, and the Sens are in a good position to make consecutive playoff appearances for the first time in a decade.

12. Chicago Blackhawks (10-8-4, +7. PR: 8)

With the way Connor Bedard and Spencer Knight are playing, the Blackhawks are definitely a playoff contender but still face an uphill battle at 28 percent. When you’re playing seven defensemen on a semi-regular basis, it tells me you’re not exactly deep up front. I thought it was really encouraging, however, that following a 9-3 shellacking against the Sabres, they put up a pretty good fight against the Avs.

13. San Jose Sharks (11-9-3, -4. PR: 12)

The Sharks fell really far behind with an 0-4-2 start. In a tight season, that might be the difference-maker. Yarsolav Askarov has been brilliant, and what the Sharks now lack is an elite defenseman to make them a legit playoff contender. They’re still way on the outside looking in – 17.6 percent feels a little low – but it’s clear this team is on an upward trajectory, and even being in the playoff race at the end of the season is a huge win for a fan base that has a lot to be excited about.

14. Vegas Golden Knights (10-5-7, +3. PR: 18)

Since Oct. 20, the Knights have won consecutive games just once (!). They really should be a lot better than their record, and it’s a little perplexing how unlucky and bad they’ve been in overtime. Those extra points lost to division opponents such as the Kings, Kraken and Ducks (twice) can be really penal, and you wonder if that will haunt them later. The Knights are still a formidable team, but they haven’t been dominant like everyone expected in a pretty weak division.

15. New York Islanders (13-8-2, +5. PR: 17)

It took three OT wins, but the Isles were an impressive 6-1-0 during their road trip with the lone loss coming against the league’s best team. There’s an energy surrounding the Isles this season that’s been lacking for eons, and if Ilya Sorokin and Matthew Schaefer keep playing like they are, they’ll be contending for the playoffs all season.

16. Seattle Kraken (11-5-6, -2. PR: 23)

Based on points percentage, the Kraken are the seventh-best team in the league, but based on regulation wins, they’re firmly in the middle of the pack. In a season with such volatility in the standings, the Kraken have been consistently slightly above average, never winning or losing more than two games in a row. They haven’t looked this solid in three seasons, and their playoff probability currently sits at 62.6 percent, the lowest among West teams currently in playoff position.

17. Pittsburgh Penguins (10-6-5, +6. PR: 10)

It’s been a tough stretch with a 2-4-3 record in November, and they’ve fallen to third in the wild-card race. We should never count out Sidney Crosby, but it looks like the Pens are losing a lot of steam. They’re in danger of going from surprise playoff contender to Dennis Green’s “they are who we thought they were” territory.

18. Florida Panthers (12-9-1, +2. PR: 19)

We’re all waiting to see what the Panthers do when Matthew Tkachuk returns. They’ve been better lately, winning consecutive games twice for the first time since the first week of the season. You simply cannot discount the two-time Cup champs, and their playoff probability at 71.3 percent is pretty high relative to their current position in the standings.

19. Washington Capitals (12-9-2, +13. PR: 20)

Signs of a turnaround? The Caps have now won four of their past five after losing eight of their previous 10, and they’re tied with the Canes for the best goal differential in the East. That’s really telling, and while the Caps clearly won’t win the conference this season, it’d be surprising if they missed the playoffs. Their playoff probability is actually slightly lower at 65.5 percent compared to the Panthers; they’re one point ahead, but the Panthers have one game in hand.

20. Philadelphia Flyers (11-7-3, +1. PR: 22)

Not quite sure what to expect from the Flyers prior to the season, but they’ve been quietly impressive. They had some long losing streaks last season that they’ve avoided this season (so far), and as much criticism Rick Tocchet has received online, you can’t fault their current record. They’re a dark horse playoff contender, but the East is so tight, I’m not convinced their roster is good enough to make the cut.

21. Montreal Canadiens (11-7-3, -4. PR: 14)

It has not been a good month at all for the Habs, which have the fifth-worst points percentage in November. What’s most concerning is the fashion in which they’ve lost, allowing five goals against the Kings, seven against the Stars and eight against the Caps. The Habs should stay in playoff contention all season, but they need to stop their current slide in a hurry. Their playoff probability has dropped to 42.4 percent.

22. Boston Bruins (13-11-0, -2. PR: 16)

It does seem like the Bruins can make the playoffs if they can get hot at the right time. They’ve been incredibly streaky; either goaltending and defense is a problem, or scoring goals is a problem. Given how tight the Atlantic is right now, the Bruins are a playoff contender by default holding onto the last wild-card spot, but among the top eight, I think they’re the most likely to miss the cutoff come April. Their playoff probability is below 50 percent right now.

23. Utah Mammoth (12-8-3, +3. PR: 21)

The two wins against the Rangers and Knights were an encouraging sign after they lost seven of their previous eight. I think fatigue was a factor with all the travel – they’re 5-6-2 on the road – but once again the Mammoth will go on a lengthy six-game road trip next week. They’re hanging onto a playoff spot by a thread at the moment and certainly have enough talent to make the cut. It’s just a question of consistency.

24. Columbus Blue Jackets (11-9-3, -7. PR: 26)

A rash of injuries has suddenly hit the Blue Jackets – no one is immune this season – and they most certainly will have trouble winning without Zach Werenski. Two bright spots going forward: Adam Fantilli is really coming into his own as a No. 1 center, and Jet Greaves looks like he could be a long-term starter.

25. Buffalo Sabres (9-9-4, -4. PR: 29)

Some really strong showings by the Sabres recently, including a 4-1 win against the Canes in a matchup where they’ve been dominated over the past decade. There’s a very teeny chance they make the playoffs (7.7 percent), but a really poor stretch of play in late October and early November might’ve killed their chances.

26. New York Rangers (11-11-2, -2. PR: 24)

First, the Rangers can’t win at home, now they can’t win on the road. The emotional high from Vincent Trocheck’s return has worn off, and the attention turned particularly negative against J.T. Miller, whose captaincy has not been particularly well-received. With a 36.9 percent chance of making the playoffs, however, they’re not doomed.

27. Edmonton Oilers (10-10-5, -18. PR: 27)

This is definitely the lowest point in the Connor McDavid-led Oilers era. Against a team they dispatched in the conference finals two seasons in a row, the Oilers were embarrassed in an 8-3 loss in a game that was long finished before the final buzzer. The Oilers are still somehow two points out of a playoff spot, but without some drastic changes – can they afford to wait until December?! – the Oilers are in danger of missing the playoffs after reaching the Cup final, and I think they’d be the only franchise in league history to do so twice following 2006. They have the sixth-lowest playoff probability in the West.

28. Toronto Maple Leafs (9-10-3, -8. PR: 25)

Not quite sure how the Leafs turn this season around. They’ll need Auston Matthews to return, first of all, but also improve a defense that keeps bleeding quality chances. The Leafs are last in the East, and their prospects are looking bleak with the lowest playoff odds in the East at seven percent. Maybe it’s because they’ve been so good the past few seasons, but it doesn’t feel quite that dire just yet… but should it?

Did The Maple Leafs Miss The Mark By Adding Joshua And Maccelli?

The Toronto Maple Leafs' off-season gambles on veteran wingers Dakota Joshua and Mattias Maccelli have not paid dividends, instead costing millions without any notable impact on the struggling Buds squad.

29. Calgary Flames (8-13-3, -14. PR: 32)

The Flames are showing a little life with an offense that’s been ignited with strong play from Jonathan Huberdeau and Matt Coronato. They’re still not a good team and have fallen so far behind it’s highly unlikely they’re going to make the playoffs. The question now is if and when the Flames start dealing their veterans.

30. St. Louis Blues (7-10-6, -24. PR: 30)

If Jordan Binnington wasn’t so good at 4 Nations, he’s played himself off Team Canada by this point. His .895 SP at 5-on-5 ranks 25th out of 33 goalies (min. 500 TOI) per naturalstattrick.com, and despite having a very talented team on paper, Justin Faulk (!) is tied-first on the Blues in both goals and points.

31. Vancouver Canucks (9-12-2, -15. PR: 28)

When you send out a league-wide memo that you’re open to trading your veterans, that’s a white flag. The Canucks say they want to get younger – by the way, the Canucks had the seventh-youngest roster by average age on Oct. 19 – with players who can step in right away, but fixing the roster on the fly is something this fanbase has heard too many times and it’s never really worked out.

32. Nashville Predators (6-12-4, -29. PR: 31)

Barry Trotz says “I need more” and for a second Preds ownership panicked because they thought he was talking about next summer’s free agency.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.