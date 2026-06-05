NHL Rumor Roundup: Potential Destinations For Red Wings' Dylan Larkin, Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher
Dylan Larkin's reported trade request has pundits pondering where the Red Wings captain could end up, plus we look at whether the Canucks could land the Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher.
Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman set the NHL rumor mill abuzz on Thursday with his report that Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin had requested a trade.
The Hockey News' Michael Whitaker cited TSN's Darren Dreger, who claimed this request had likely been in the works for some time. He pointed out that the Red Wings' ongoing struggles to become a playoff contender were taking their toll on the 29-year-old center.
Friedman said the Larkin camp and Red Wings management were keeping silent. Nevertheless, speculation abounded over which teams might become suitors for Larkin.
Detroit Hockey Now's Kevin Allen listed the Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils (in exchange for Nico Hischier), Columbus Blue Jackets, Minnesota Wild and Los Angeles Kings as possible destinations.
Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News suggested the New York Islanders could be interested, while Karine Hains thinks Larkin would be a perfect fit to address the Montreal Canadiens' need for a second-line center.
The Hockey News' Russell Macias believes Larkin would address the Bruins' need for a first-line center, but Boston may have to trade a top-six center, top prospect and some first-round picks to make the deal worthwhile for Detroit. Jonathan Bailey felt Larkin would be just what the Philadelphia Flyers need to center their top line.
Larkin will draw a lot of interest in this summer's trade market. He's a cost-controlled asset with five years left on his contract, with an average annual value of $8.7 million. However, he also has a full no-trade clause that gives him total control over where he might go.
Speaking of the Canadiens, Brendan Gallagher suggested to reporters on Monday he had played his final game with the Habs.
It was an emotional end to his 14-season tenure with the Canadiens. His gritty, hard-working style made him a fan favorite in Montreal.
However, it was an end that everyone saw coming. Despite having a year remaining on his contract, the 34-year-old right winger saw his playing time reduced this season. He had noticeably slowed, no longer able to keep up with the fast-paced system extolled by head coach Martin St-Louis. Gallagher was a healthy scratch for all but three games during the Canadiens' post-season run.
Gallagher believes he still has more left to give as a player. He will get a chance to prove it, but it will be with another team.
Having grown up in British Columbia, Gallagher indicated that he was open to being traded to the Vancouver Canucks. On Wednesday, CHEK-TV's Rick Dhaliwal reported the Canadiens gave Gallagher's agent, Gerry Johansson, permission to speak with other teams to help facilitate a trade for his client.
Gallagher has a six-team no-trade clause in his contract, with a no-movement clause that prevents him from being demoted to the minors. He carries a cap hit of $6.5 million next season, but his actual salary will be $4 million.
Ben Kuzma of The Province wondered whether Ryan Johnson, the Canucks new GM, would be interested in adding Gallagher's grit, experience and leadership to his rebuilding roster. The Canadiens likely won't seek much in return, preferring to get the entirety of Gallagher's cap hit off their books.
See more of The Hockey News on Google and save us as a preferred source. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.