NHL Rumor Roundup: The Latest On Free Agency's Notable UFAs

As the NHL's annual free-agent market opens on July 1, here's a look at some of the noteworthy players available and where they might be signing.
It's a shallow pool of talent among this summer's class of UFAs. All the superstars who would've been UFA-eligible this summer, such as Connor McDavid, Kirill Kaprizov, Jack Eichel and Kyle Connor, all signed contract extensions with their respective clubs months ago.
Nevertheless, there remain several players who should garner attention when the market opens.
Here's the latest speculation on the most noteworthy.
Sergei Bobrovsky: The 37-year-old goaltender reportedly sought a six- or seven-year contract worth $42 million from the Florida Panthers. They opted to acquire Jacob Markstrom from the New Jersey Devils. Lance Hornby of the Toronto Sun suggested the Maple Leafs as a destination for the two-time Stanley Cup champion.
John Carlson: After informing the Anaheim Ducks of his intention to sign with an Eastern Conference team, the Ducks shipped his contract rights to the Carolina Hurricanes. According to TSN's Pierre LeBrun, the 36-year-old puck-moving defenseman could seek a two-year deal with an AAV of $10 million.
Anders Lee: After 14 seasons with the New York Islanders, Lee is heading to market. The 35-year-old left winger completed a seven-year contract with an average annual value of $7 million. Stefen Rosner suggested keeping an eye on the Minnesota Wild.
Rasmus Andersson: Acquired from the Calgary Flames by the Vegas Golden Knights in January, the 29-year-old defenseman was still unsigned by June 30. However, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic believes the Golden Knights will sign Andersson once they're salary-cap compliant on July 1.
Jacob Trouba: Like Carlson, Trouba appears headed back to the Eastern Conference as a free agent. The 32-year-old defenseman had a bounce-back performance with the Ducks last season with 35 points in 81 games. Daily Faceoff's Matt Larkin suggested the Boston Bruins as a potential destination.
Anthony Mantha: The 31-year-old left winger hopes to parlay his career-best season (33 goals, 64 points) with the Pittsburgh Penguins into a lucrative long-term contract. Michael DeRosa of The Hockey News suggested the Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings and Columbus Blue Jackets as possible suitors.
Mats Zuccarello: The Athletic's Michael Russo and Joe Smith reported that Zuccarello was "pretty ticked" over the lack of contract extension talks with the Wild. The 38-year-old right winger has netted over 50 points in each of the last five seasons. Could a return to the New York Rangers be in the works?
Mason Marchment: A big, physical left winger, the 31-year-old Marchment had 45 points in 68 games with the Seattle Kraken and Blue Jackets last season. The Montreal Canadiens, Edmonton Oilers and Ottawa Senators have been mentioned as possible suitors.
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