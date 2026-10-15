NHL Sour Rankings: Flames And Flyers Among Floundering Teams To Open The Season

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Philadelphia Flyers' Winless Drought Extends To Eight Games, But Losing Is Not In Team's DNA

Despite a gritty comeback and a rejuvenated attack, Philadelphia lost 3-2 in an overtime shootout to the Seattle Kraken. “I thought from a game aspect, tonight was kind of our best in the sense of how we want to play and the energy,” said defenseman Travis Sanheim.