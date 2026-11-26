World Juniors 2027: Team USA's Projected Roster Headlined By Chase Reid And Wyatt Cullen
Nick Wosika-Imagn Images
Nick Wosika-Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2026 6:15 PMPublished Nov 26, 2026 6:15 PM
As part of an ongoing series, The Hockey News' Tony Ferrari is projecting the rosters of the major competitors for the upcoming world juniors. This instalment focuses on Team USA, who are looking to return to the medal rounds after coming up short at last year's tournament.
With exactly one month before the world junior hockey championship kicks off in Alberta, it's an excellent time to predict the rosters for the major nations competing in the event.
The Americans are coming off a quarterfinal exit after two straight gold medals. The disappointing result from last year had a bit to do with injuries but there was also a lack of true top-end talent beyond James Hagens and Cole Hutson. This year's team might face similar struggles, but they do have a bit of a deeper roster, at least up front.
With my projection, I leaned into skill for Team USA, something that they have not shied away from when they've been at their best. This is a team that could do some real damage, but it doesn't ignore the need for grit towards the bottom of the lineup.
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Let's dive into the projected roster for the Americans.
Forwards
|LW
|C
|RW
|Cullen Potter
|Wyatt Cullen
|Ethan Wyttenbach
|JP Hurlbert
|Cole McKinney
|LJ Mooney
|Mikey Berchild
|Sammy Nelson
|Will Horcoff
|Carter Sanderson
|Brooks Rogowski
|Evan Jardine
|Victor Plante
|Casey Mutryn
This forward group doesn't necessarily have the superstar level players they've had in the past but there are still plenty of guys who should thrive at a tournament like this. This is a team that is going to rely on scoring from up and down the lineup.
Wyatt Cullen is a highly skilled offensive forward who has slick hands that give him a level of deception few others at his age have. Cullen hasn't blown the doors off at the NCAA level quite yet but he should be able to step into a U-20 tournament and be a catalyst for the Americans. He could use this event as a jumping off point for a big second half.
Coming off of a season in which he led the NCAA in scoring, Ethan Wyttenbach has a chance to be a menace at this event. He's once again scoring at a high rate in college thanks to his impressive offensive instincts and excellent habits. It would surprise no one if he ended up being among the tournament leaders in scoring.
JP Hurlbert isn't a guarantee to make this squad but the skill, offensive flair, and creativity he could add as a middle six scorer is too much to pass up in my opinion. The Americans are going to need scoring from throughout the lineup and Hurlbert has the tools to make it happen.
The University of Michigan freshman is having a strong start to his college career and he would be a massive weapon on the power play for Team USA.
Sammy Nelson brings some draft-eligible juice to this team after a very solid start at the University of Notre Dame. He isn't your typical flashy scorer, so finding a role in the bottom six where he can use his speed, work ethic, and excellent tactical play should be a big advantage for Nelson.
One player who could play anywhere in the top nine is Will Horcoff. The 6-foot-5 forward might be the most versatile on this squad, with the capability to keep up with the top players like Cullen or potentially with a guy like Nelson, who plays a more physical, grind-it-out brand of hockey.
There is a decent chance that Brooks Rogowski ends up playing a bigger role than expected for the Americans. He's big, fluid on his feet and has shown some really nice playmaking habits early this season.
At 6-foot-7, he brings some size to the bottom six. Every time the Americans have success at this tournament, they have a player lower in the lineup that shows out, and Rogowski could be the guy this year.
The bottom of this roster shakes out with Victor Plante and Casey Mutryn snagging the last two spots. Plante brings intelligence and work ethic that can play just about anywhere in the lineup if an injury occurs.
Mutryn is a bit more of a physcial presence who can get in on the forecheck. That left Jack Hextall and Teddy Mutryn, Casey's older brother, on the outside looking in. Ultimately, Plante and the younger Mutryn bring just a bit more than Hextall and the older Mutryn.
Final cuts: Jack Hextall, Teddy Mutryn, Jacob Kvasnicka
Defensemen
|D
|D
|Drew Schock
|Chase Reid
|Asher Barnett
|Tommy Blyel
|Jacob Rombach
|Blake Fiddler
|Landon Nycz
|Sean Barnhill
On the back end, the star of the show is Chase Reid, who will be their top puck mover and minute-muncher. His skating and passing have translated beautifully to the NCAA level, where he's been a solid piece for Michigan State.
Drew Schock could end up being his partner, giving the Americans a Michigan-Michigan State top pair. Schock is a very strong skater in his own right and he's been excellent in transition. He has taken a big step as a sophomore this season and could be in line for a big role at the WJC.
Adding to the mobility and fluidity on the back end, Tommy Bleyl is going to play a role for this squad, bringing his puck rushing and offensive mind to the American blueline. Pairing Bleyl with a guy like Asher Barnett who can take on the defensive load would be a great fit, and it would give Team USA yet another Michigan-Michigan State pairing.
That dynamic could be even more interesting after the recent line brawl between the two storied programs over the weekend.
Blake Fiddler is a player who makes the roster because of his versatility. His game is built around his size, skating and ability to play all over the lineup. Another blueliner who could fit that role is Landon Nycz. He leans more on the defensive side of the game but he's a steady presence who can get the puck up to his teammates.
For physical presences, Jacob Rombach and Sean Barnhill come into play. Depending on the makeup of the team, they could easily play big roles as they look to impose their will and punish opponents in their own end.
On the outside looking in are Henry Brzustewicz and Carter Amico, both of whom could easily justify a roster spot.
Brzustewicz is a puck mover who is playing at the AHL level, but he seems a bit out of his element at times. Amico is back at Boston University after leaving to play in the USHL halfway through last season as he needed to find his footing. Both players are talented enough to earn spots but there are just limited spots available.
Final cuts: Henry Brzustewicz, Carter Amico
Goalies
|G
|Brady Knowling
|Ryder Fetterolf
|Xavier Wendt
In net, the Americans are likely going to be relying on Brady Knowling as the starter out of the gate. His season in the OHL with the Saginaw Spirit has been good but he's still finding his footing. Knowling has the size and mobility to be a very good goaltender at this tournament though.
If anyone is going to challenge him for starts, it's likely to be Ryder Fetterolf. After a dominant season in the OHL last year, he's been splitting the net with Josh Flemming at Penn State.
He doesn't boast the size that Knowling has but he's incredibly athletic and he has an explosive lower body. He could use the WJC as a way to get himself the confidence to go on and have a strong second half in the NCAA.
Tri-City Americans goalie Xavier Wendt snags the final spot here with a strong start in the WHL. He beats out fellow WHLer Harrison Boettiger and USHL netminder Ryan Cameron.
It just comes down to Wendt having the hotter hand going into the tournament, really. If the Americans ever go to Wendt, something likely happened to one of the other two netminders.
Final cuts: Harrison Boettiger, Ryan Cameron
Full Roster Projection
|LW
|C
|RW
|Cullen Potter
|Wyatt Cullen
|Ethan Wyttenbach
|JP Hurlbert
|Cole McKinney
|LJ Mooney
|Mikey Berchild
|Sammy Nelson
|Will Horcoff
|Carter Sanderson
|Brooks Rogowski
|Evan Jardine
|Victor Plante
|Casey Mutryn
|D
|D
|G
|Drew Schock
|Chase Reid
|Brady Knowling
|Asher Barnett
|Tommy Blyel
|Ryder Fetterolf
|Jacob Rombach
|Blake Fiddler
|Xavier Wendt
|Landon Nycz
|Sean Barnhill
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