2025-26 Anaheim Ducks: By the Numbers, Part 7

It's difficult to imagine Luneau being in the AHL for a third consecutive season. He's now 22 and has vastly improved his game from when he first made his NHL debut in 2023. The muscle that he's put on over the past few seasons should help him fare better against NHL players than he has in the past, and his skating allows him to find exits efficiently in the defensive zone and activate offensively when called upon. With the Ducks' three most experienced right-handed shots on the blue line all expected to hit free agency, there is a big opportunity for Luneau to grasp.