The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets
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Oct 11, 2026 3:59 PMPublished Oct 11, 2026 3:59 PM
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News & Notes
At the 7:06 mark of the second period, Marchenko scored his first goal as a member of the Maple Leafs.
Marchenko's first goal with the Maple Leafs was a good one, too, as he beat Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark with a nice backhander.
When we first looked at the 2026-27 schedule, we had to look at it sideways because the Blue Jackets had a full 5-day break between games 3 and 4. After what we saw on Saturday, it seems the NHL did the CBJ a favor. They also have two separate three-day breaks sandwiched in between home games.
But where he was most impressive was at the faceoff dot. Fantilli won 16/20, for an 80% win percentage.
He followed that up in game two on Saturday night against Utah by going 15/20 for a 75% win percentage. It's not like he was facing off against minor leaguers either.
Bowness told the media that defenseman Damon Severson is expected to play this weekend. They play the Penguins on Friday, and then travel to St. Louis to take on the Blues on Saturday.
thehockeynews.comIt's Time To Shut Down The Kent Johnson Trade Talk...For NowColumbus Blue Jackets forward Kent Johnson lives in the heads of just about every hockey fan outside of Ohio. Every time there is a player brought up that Columbus should trade, it's him. It's time to stop that. Sure, he's from Western Canada and trains with all of the "B.C. Boys", but that doesn't mean he's up for sale.
In two games this year, Johnson has two points and 6 shots on goal while averaging 16:04 of time on ice. So far, so good.
The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed Mikael Pyyhtiä on waivers. If he clears, he'll be assigned to the Cleveland Monsters.
Pyyhtiä was placed on IR and Non-rostered on September 25th.
Bjorkstrand scored his first two goals as a member of the Rangers in the contest, with his second being the game-winner. With this, there is no question that the former Blue Jackets forward delivered for the Rangers in this matchup.
thehockeynews.comJanuary 11, 2006, The Night The Columbus Blue Jackets Took 21 Penalties And Somehow Won 6-1 vs. The Pittsburgh PenguinsWith the Columbus Blue Jackets set to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, we thought we'd reminisce and jump into the way back machine to bring you a little CBJ lore.
The Jackets took 5 penalties in the 1st period, 9 in the 2nd, and 7 in the 3rd for a total of 21 penalties for 68 minutes. In total, the Pens got 8 power plays out of the chaos. But what's even crazier is that the CBJ went 8-for-8 on the PK.
Regular Season
- Games Played: 49
- Goals: 25
- Assists: 46
- Total Points: 71
- Plus/Minus: +13
- PIM: 40
- Power Play Goals: 4
- Power Play Assists: 16
- GWG: 7
- OTG: 2
- Shots: 143
thehockeynews.comAttorneys For Sean Higgins Throw Accusations At Johnny & Matthew GaudreauAttorneys for Sean Higgins, the New Jersey man accused of killing Columbus Blue Jackets superstar Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, filed new documents yesterday and accused the brothers of riding in the road at the time of the crash.
Higgins lawyers said in documents that the Gaudreau's were actually riding in the northbound lane, and not on the shoulder as previously reported by state police. The new report also says that Higgins "could not have reasonably avoided them." The new report comes from an accident reconstruction team hired by the defense.
In the interview, he was asked what the main reason was for Marchenko wanting out. Varitsky said, "The athletic component. Kirill wanted to play for a big club and make the playoffs. During his four years in Columbus, there was virtually no prospect of making it. Every year, the coaches change, and a new one comes in with their own vision."
With the win, Talbot became the first NHL goaltender to win a game with nine different teams. Yes, NINE different teams. Some people look at this record and think he's bad. I look at this record and see longevity. Will he be able to keep it up this season? Time will tell.
Game Recaps
Damon Severson(1) and Mathieu Olivier(2) scored the goals in regulation, and Kent Johnson scored the only goal for either team in the shootout to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night at Nationwide Arena.
Val Nichushkin(1), Kent Johnson(2), and Cole Sillinger(2) scored the goals for Columbus, and Jet Greaves stopped 22 of 26 Blues shots in a 5-3 loss to St. Louis.
The Jackets held 2-0 lead in the first period and got hammered for the rest of the game.
This loss halts a 6 game losing streak to the CBJ for the Blues.
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are back home on Tuesday to take on the Florida Panthers.
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