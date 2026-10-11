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The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

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Jason Newland
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Oct 11, 2026 3:59 PM

Did you miss anything from the past week at The Hockey News - Columbus Blue Jackets? If you did, we have you covered with the Sunday Recap. Click on each card below to read the stories from the past week.

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News & Notes

Marchenko has his first goal as a Leaf.
thehockeynews.comFormer Blue Jackets Star Scores First Goal With Maple LeafsMarchenko has his first goal as a Leaf.

At the 7:06 mark of the second period, Marchenko scored his first goal as a member of the Maple Leafs. 

Marchenko's first goal with the Maple Leafs was a good one, too, as he beat Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark with a nice backhander.

Columbus is 1-1 through their first two games.
thehockeynews.comWeird Scheduling Quirk Could Benefit The Columbus Blue Jackets Columbus is 1-1 through their first two games.

When we first looked at the 2026-27 schedule, we had to look at it sideways because the Blue Jackets had a full 5-day break between games 3 and 4. After what we saw on Saturday, it seems the NHL did the CBJ a favor. They also have two separate three-day breaks sandwiched in between home games. 

Related stories

Columbus Blue Jackets center Adam Fantilli had a well-documented contract dispute in the preseason, but it seems he came in ready and hasn't missed a beat. 
thehockeynews.comAdam Fantilli Has Dominated The Faceoff Circle Through Two Games Columbus Blue Jackets center Adam Fantilli had a well-documented contract dispute in the preseason, but it seems he came in ready and hasn't missed a beat. 

But where he was most impressive was at the faceoff dot. Fantilli won 16/20, for an 80% win percentage. 

He followed that up in game two on Saturday night against Utah by going 15/20 for a 75% win percentage. It's not like he was facing off against minor leaguers either. 

The Columbus Blue Jackets head coach, Rick Bowness, had some good news regarding his team today after practice. 
thehockeynews.comRick Bowness Provides Great Injury News Ahead Of This Weekends GamesThe Columbus Blue Jackets head coach, Rick Bowness, had some good news regarding his team today after practice. 

Bowness told the media that defenseman Damon Severson is expected to play this weekend. They play the Penguins on Friday, and then travel to St. Louis to take on the Blues on Saturday. 

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kent Johnson lives in the heads of just about every hockey fan outside of Ohio. Every time there is a player brought up that Columbus should trade, it's him. It's time to stop that. Sure, he's from Western Canada and trains with all of the "B.C. Boys", but that doesn't mean he's up for sale. 
thehockeynews.comIt's Time To Shut Down The Kent Johnson Trade Talk...For NowColumbus Blue Jackets forward Kent Johnson lives in the heads of just about every hockey fan outside of Ohio. Every time there is a player brought up that Columbus should trade, it's him. It's time to stop that. Sure, he's from Western Canada and trains with all of the "B.C. Boys", but that doesn't mean he's up for sale. 

In two games this year, Johnson has two points and 6 shots on goal while averaging 16:04 of time on ice. So far, so good. 

The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed Mikael Pyyhtiä on waivers. If he clears, he'll be assigned to the Cleveland Monsters.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Place Mikael Pyyhtiä On WaiversThe Columbus Blue Jackets have placed Mikael Pyyhtiä on waivers. If he clears, he'll be assigned to the Cleveland Monsters.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed Mikael Pyyhtiä on waivers. If he clears, he'll be assigned to the Cleveland Monsters.

Pyyhtiä was placed on IR and Non-rostered on September 25th.

This former Blue Jackets forward is making a difference with the Rangers.
thehockeynews.comFormer Blue Jackets Forward Has Big Game For RangersThis former Blue Jackets forward is making a difference with the Rangers.

Bjorkstrand scored his first two goals as a member of the Rangers in the contest, with his second being the game-winner. With this, there is no question that the former Blue Jackets forward delivered for the Rangers in this matchup. 

With the Columbus Blue Jackets set to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, we thought we'd reminisce and jump into the way back machine to bring you a little CBJ lore. 
thehockeynews.comJanuary 11, 2006, The Night The Columbus Blue Jackets Took 21 Penalties And Somehow Won 6-1 vs. The Pittsburgh PenguinsWith the Columbus Blue Jackets set to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, we thought we'd reminisce and jump into the way back machine to bring you a little CBJ lore. 

The Jackets took 5 penalties in the 1st period, 9 in the 2nd, and 7 in the 3rd for a total of 21 penalties for 68 minutes. In total, the Pens got 8 power plays out of the chaos. But what's even crazier is that the CBJ went 8-for-8 on the PK. 

The Columbus Blue Jackets will welcome the Pittsburgh Penguins to Nationwide Arena on Friday night. The games are usually fun, but too often they wind up in the L column for the Blue Jackets. 
thehockeynews.comA Historical Look At The Damage Sidney Crosby Has Done To The Columbus Blue Jackets The Columbus Blue Jackets will welcome the Pittsburgh Penguins to Nationwide Arena on Friday night. The games are usually fun, but too often they wind up in the L column for the Blue Jackets. 

Regular Season

  • Games Played: 49  
  • Goals: 25
  • Assists: 46
  • Total Points: 71  
  • Plus/Minus: +13  
  • PIM: 40
  • Power Play Goals: 4
  • Power Play Assists: 16
  • GWG: 7
  • OTG: 2
  • Shots: 143
Attorneys for Sean Higgins, the New Jersey man accused of killing Columbus Blue Jackets superstar Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, filed new documents yesterday and accused the brothers of riding in the road at the time of the crash. 
thehockeynews.comAttorneys For Sean Higgins Throw Accusations At Johnny & Matthew GaudreauAttorneys for Sean Higgins, the New Jersey man accused of killing Columbus Blue Jackets superstar Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, filed new documents yesterday and accused the brothers of riding in the road at the time of the crash. 

Higgins lawyers said in documents that the Gaudreau's were actually riding in the northbound lane, and not on the shoulder as previously reported by state police. The new report also says that Higgins "could not have reasonably avoided them." The new report comes from an accident reconstruction team hired by the defense.

Kirill Marchenko's father-in-law, Igor Varitsky, gave an interview with Sport-express.ru and may have just told us why the talented Russian forward wanted out of Columbus. 
thehockeynews.comKirill Marchenko's Father-In-Law Gives Reason For Not Wanting To Sign With ColumbusKirill Marchenko's father-in-law, Igor Varitsky, gave an interview with Sport-express.ru and may have just told us why the talented Russian forward wanted out of Columbus. 

In the interview, he was asked what the main reason was for Marchenko wanting out. Varitsky said, "The athletic component. Kirill wanted to play for a big club and make the playoffs. During his four years in Columbus, there was virtually no prospect of making it. Every year, the coaches change, and a new one comes in with their own vision."  

New Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Cam Talbot beat the Pittsburgh Penguins last night in a shootout to pick up his first win in Union Blue. 
thehockeynews.comCam Talbot Sets Two NHL Records With Win Against PittsburghNew Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Cam Talbot beat the Pittsburgh Penguins last night in a shootout to pick up his first win in Union Blue. 

With the win, Talbot became the first NHL goaltender to win a game with nine different teams. Yes, NINE different teams. Some people look at this record and think he's bad. I look at this record and see longevity. Will he be able to keep it up this season? Time will tell. 

Dante Fabbro is confirmed to be still participating despite his injury.
thehockeynews.comREMINDER: Dante Fabbro Will Be Grand Marshal For 2026 Columbus Italian Festival ParadeDante Fabbro is confirmed to be still participating despite his injury.

Game Recaps 

Columbus moves to 2-1-0 on the season.
thehockeynews.comDamon Severson Scores In Season Debut, Cam Talbot Wins Columbus Debut In Shootout Win Against Pittsburgh Columbus moves to 2-1-0 on the season.

Damon Severson(1) and Mathieu Olivier(2) scored the goals in regulation, and Kent Johnson scored the only goal for either team in the shootout to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night at Nationwide Arena.   

The Jackets' record now stands at 2-2-0.
thehockeynews.comJimmy Snuggerud Scores Twice, Blues Beat Blue Jackets For First Time In 7 TriesThe Jackets' record now stands at 2-2-0.

Val Nichushkin(1), Kent Johnson(2), and Cole Sillinger(2) scored the goals for Columbus, and Jet Greaves stopped 22 of 26 Blues shots in a 5-3 loss to St. Louis. 

The Jackets held 2-0 lead in the first period and got hammered for the rest of the game. 

This loss halts a 6 game losing streak to the CBJ for the Blues. 

Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are back home on Tuesday to take on the Florida Panthers. 

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Columbus Blue JacketsAdam FantilliJet GreavesMatthew KniesDenton MateychukDamon Severson
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