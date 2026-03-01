The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

NEWS & NOTES
William Whitelaw - 21 years Old - Drafted in 2023
Oiva Keskinen - 21 Years Old - Drafted in 2023
Dobber Prospects Scouting Report - A center with a limited upside that is steadily improving. In 2024-25, Keskinen set a career-high in goals with 15; he added 20 assists for 35 points in 59 games. A late-round pick, he has seen his overall game improve.
Cayden Lindstrom - 20 Years Old - Drafted in 2024
Sure, Canada is the favored nation most times, but the Canucks are hardly a lock in any competition. Canada has only won one of the three gold medals (2002 Salt Lake City) since the NHL started participating in the Winter Olympics in 1998.
The United States, Russia, Czech Republic, Finland, Sweden and Slovakia are all contenders who can stack their lineups with some of big-league hockey’s best.
Although the Columbus Blue Jackets don't play until Thursday (we hope), there will be eight games on Wednesday night to kick off the sprint to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Of note, the Devils, Capitals, and Flyers will all be playing on Wednesday. The Capitals, however, will be the only one of those three that can pass Columbus and drop them a spot before they even take the ice on Thursday in Boston.
Attorney Richard Klineburger who represents Higgins, introduced new evidence which included a second toxicology report. In the new report, the defense argues that Higgins' blood-alcohol level was actually recorded at .075, which is lower than then .087, that was previously reported.
Higgins' defense also submitted a motion to dismiss the indictment altogether. Klineburger also introduced a counteroffer to the plea deal given by the state. Terms of the new plea deal weren't disclosed.
March Schedule Highlights
Nobody really took the United States seriously as a hockey power until the Americans walked off with the loot at the 1996 World Cup.
Mario Lemieux was sidelined with a back injury and Ray Bourque refused pleas by Gretzky and Mark Messier to play for his country, which left the Canadians vulnerable. Canada and the U.S. advanced to the best-of-three final and the Americans won the deciding game in Montreal thanks to a spectacular performance by goalie Mike Richter.
"Incredible group of women. We got to know them extremely well in the village. No one was bigger supports of them than us. I remember I was at dinner for their gold medal game. I was glued to my phone watching it. Obviously, it's not a great moment.
It doesn't look great, so I understand that. But, you know, I think deep down, they know how we feel about them and how much support we have for them. Just incredible people, incredible hockey players, and they've done so much for the game of hockey."
GAME PREVIEWS & RECAPS
Series History vs. The Bruins
Kirill Marchenko(20) and Adam Fantilli(14) scored the only goals for the CBJ, while Elvis Merzlikins stopped 19 of 22 Boston shots in a 4-2 Columbus loss to the Bruins.
Joonas Korpisalo earned every penny of his contract by standing on his head the entire game. The Blue Jackets pumped 40 shots at the Bruins goalies but just couldn't solve Bronze Medal winner Korpisalo.
Series History vs. The Islanders
Rick Bowness said after the game, "You look at the last two games, Boston’s first goal goes in off of us, their third goal tonight, so you're in these tight-checking, one-goal games and they're going in off of us. That being said, we had them down 2-0; we had so many chances to make it 3-0. Sorokin just came up big, which was the same thing as in Boston, right? You just gotta fight through these things. It’s disappointing, but when you get a chance, make that 3-0, and we had enough chances to do that. That eventually will bite you."
Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets travel to New York to take on the Rangers at MSG on Monday.
