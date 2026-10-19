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The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

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Jason Newland
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Oct 19, 2026 7:12 PM

Did you miss anything from the past week at The Hockey News - Columbus Blue Jackets? If you did, we have you covered with the Sunday Recap. Click on each card below to read the stories from the past week.

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NEWS & NOTES

The Columbus Blue Jackets were hit by the injury bug before the season even started this year. 
thehockeynews.comColumbus Blue Jackets Injury Report: October 12, 2026The Columbus Blue Jackets were hit by the injury bug before the season even started this year. 

Injured Reserve & Other Injuries

  • Dante Fabbro - Upper Body - IR - 4 Games Missed - Originally expected to miss a month or more. 
  • Ivan Provorov - Lower Body - IR - 4 Games Missed - Considered week to week after blocking a shot in the last preseason game on September 26th. This marks the first time in his career he's had to miss time due to injury. 
  • Isac Lundestrom - Achilles Surgery - LTIR - 4 Games Missed - Expected to be out for months following Achilles surgery he had over the summer. He is walking without a boot and continues a lengthy rehab. 
The Columbus Blue Jackets aren't just winning faceoffs, they're dominating.  
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Leading The League In Faceoffs By A Wide Margin The Columbus Blue Jackets aren't just winning faceoffs, they're dominating.  

The Columbus Blue Jackets aren't just winning faceoffs, they're dominating.  

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Through four games, the CBJ have gone 136-232 at the faceoff circle, for a winning % of 58.6%. That's good enough for #1 in the league by 4%. The difference between 2nd and 17th in the league is 4.4%. The Boston Bruins posted a 56.39% win % in 2012-13, the NHL record. 

This former Blue Jackets defenseman is heading overseas.
thehockeynews.comFormer Blue Jackets Defenseman Signs Overseas After 7 NHL SeasonsThis former Blue Jackets defenseman is heading overseas.

Former Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Adam Boqvist is heading overseas after spending over three months as an unrestricted free agent. 

Boqvist has signed a two-year contract with Geneve-Servette of Switzerland's National League, as announced by the club. 

Olivier has played 316 NHL games, has over 500 PIMs, and has a clean record.
thehockeynews.comNo, Mathieu Olivier Shouldn't Be Suspended, But More Importantly The Fans Shouldn't Bail On HimOlivier has played 316 NHL games, has over 500 PIMs, and has a clean record.

Most fans chalked this up to a moment of frustration for Olivier. The Jackets were being beaten at that point in the game, mostly by Brady Tkachuk, and his frustration boiled over. I honestly think he was just upset with Balinski, who was being a tad too physical with Olivier at that moment. 

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Damon Severson has come back from shoulder surgery rehab and has been very productive in his three games played so far. 
thehockeynews.comDamon Severson Cracks Top Ten List After Two Assist Night Vs. FloridaColumbus Blue Jackets defenseman Damon Severson has come back from shoulder surgery rehab and has been very productive in his three games played so far. 

With his two assists, though, he has moved into the top-10 all-time in CBJ history for assists by a defenseman. He now has 65 assists as a Blue Jacket, passing Ron Hainsey, who had 64. 

Ivan Provorov sits 9th with 75 assists, and if he keeps racking up points, he could catch Provorov before he comes back from injury. 

The Blue Jackets need to bounce back.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Must Respond To Rick Bowness' Fiery Call-OutThe Blue Jackets need to bounce back.

"You gotta believe that performance will embarrass them enough to stop this, right?" Bowness said. "Because if they're not embarrassed by that, we don't want them on the team. It's as simple as that."

Sedlák was drafted in 2011 by the Columbus Blue Jackets.
thehockeynews.comEx-NHLer Kevin Hayes Reveals Reason Why Former Blue Jackets Forward Lukáš Sedlák Quit NHL To Return To EuropeSedlák was drafted in 2011 by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

"I go into the rink, and there's a kid walking out of the rink with a hockey bag on his shoulder, Lukáš Sedlák. Im like, "Sedsy, where you going?' He's like, "Can't play for Torts anymore!' Im going home to Czech (Republic). I quit.'   

"It was definitely a lapse in judgment there with the play he made."
thehockeynews.comZach Werenski Addresses Rick Bowness, Mathieu Olivier, & More In Wednesday Radio Interview "It was definitely a lapse in judgment there with the play he made."

Yeah, I think we have a lot of guys in there that really care. It's the consistency we have to get better at. We're not getting enough from a lot of guys, myself included. Him challenging us is not a bad thing. I feel like guys are going to come out ready to go this weekend. He (Bowness) should be watching; guys should feel like they have something to prove, because we haven't proved anything yet as a team." 

Former Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Kevin Connauton recently retired from professional hockey after 16 seasons, which included 9 in the NHL. 
thehockeynews.comFormer Columbus Blue Jackets Defenseman To Make ECHL Officiating Debut TonightFormer Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Kevin Connauton recently retired from professional hockey after 16 seasons, which included 9 in the NHL. 

Kevin Connauton will make his professional debut tonight as a referee when he takes the ice to officiate an ECHL game between the New Mexico Goatheads and the Idaho Steelheads in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. 

Could the Blue Jackets trade Dmitri Voronkov this season?
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Big Forward Named Potential Trade CandidateCould the Blue Jackets trade Dmitri Voronkov this season?

"Voronkov has not lived up to the promise he showed as a power forward with a combative style and soft hands. The Blue Jackets have grumbled for years about his lack of conditioning."

The Columbus Blue Jackets are lucky enough to have one of the best players in the NHL on their roster. In the words of today's kids: He is him! 
thehockeynews.comShould The Columbus Blue Jackets Start Load Managing Zach Werenski?The Columbus Blue Jackets are lucky enough to have one of the best players in the NHL on their roster. In the words of today's kids: He is him! 

Through seven games, Werenski is averaging a whopping 29:22. That's more than Owen Power, who's sitting at 26:45. Is that too much? He's even had two games where he played over 30 minutes, with only one of those being an OT game. 

The Jackets' record now stands at 2-3-0.
thehockeynews.comTkachuk Brothers Have Huge Night, Panthers Maul Blue JacketsThe Jackets' record now stands at 2-3-0.
The Jackets' record now stands at 3-3-0.
thehockeynews.comJet Greaves Shuts Out New York Rangers; Kent Johnson Scores OT Winner The Jackets' record now stands at 3-3-0.
The Jackets' record now stands at 3-4-0.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Lack Of Offense Spoils Great Game By Cam Talbot, Wild Beats ColumbusThe Jackets' record now stands at 3-4-0.

Next Up For Columbus: The Blue Jackets are back home on Tuesday to welcome back Kirill Marchenko and the Toronto Maple Leafs.   

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Columbus Blue JacketsZach WerenskiDamon SeversonAdam FantilliMatthew Knies
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