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The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

Jason Newland
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Did you miss anything from the past week at The Hockey News - Columbus Blue Jackets? If you did, we have you covered with the Sunday Recap. Click on each card below to read the stories from the past week.

NEWS & NOTES

Should the Blue Jackets take a chance on this winger?
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Have Free-Agent Target To Consider In 33-Goal WingerShould the Blue Jackets take a chance on this winger?

Mantha showed this season with the Pittsburgh Penguins that he is still plenty capable of being an impactful forward in the NHL. In 81 games this season with the Penguins, he set new career highs with 33 goals, 31 assists, and 64 points. With numbers like these, he would have the potential to be a nice pickup for the Blue Jackets' top nine if signed.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have never been given the #1 overall pick in their history.
thehockeynews.comThe 2026 Draft Lottery Is Almost Here, And It Means Absolutely Nothing For the Columbus Blue Jackets The Columbus Blue Jackets have never been given the #1 overall pick in their history.

For the last few years, the NHL Draft Lottery has meant something to the Columbus Blue Jackets and their fans. Even though it was almost a given that they would fall in the draft order, they watched and begged for a miracle, which never came. The only miracle came when the Ducks picked Leo Carlsson instead of Adam Fantilli, which allowed the CBJ to pick him at #3. 

Johnson was taken 5th overall in the 2021 draft by Columbus.
thehockeynews.comOPINION: The Blue Jackets Should Not Trade Kent Johnson Anytime SoonJohnson was taken 5th overall in the 2021 draft by Columbus.

Rick Bowness revealed that Johnson lost 10-12 pounds coming into this season. At the start of the 2024-25 season, the talk was that he had gained 10 pounds coming into camp. Bowness mentioned they had to figure out how Johnson can keep the weight on. Is this the reason he didn't have a good year? Possibly. 

The Blue Jackets have a free-agent target to consider in this Bruins forward.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Should Consider Targeting Bruins Winger This SummerThe Blue Jackets have a free-agent target to consider in this Bruins forward.

After a down season with the Edmonton Oilers in 2024-25, Arvidsson proved this season with the Bruins that he is still plenty capable of being an impactful middle-six forward. In 69 games this campaign with the Black and Gold, Arvidsson recorded 25 goals, 29 assists, 54 points, and a plus-20 rating. With numbers like these, he would be a good pickup for a Blue Jackets club that could use more offensive production. 

Werenski was also named a finalist for the 2025 Norris Trophy.
thehockeynews.comBREAKING NEWS: Columbus Blue Jackets Defenseman Zach Werenski Named Norris Trophy FinalistWerenski was also named a finalist for the 2025 Norris Trophy.

The NHL has announced that Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski has been named a Norris Trophy Finalist following a stellar 2025-26 season. The award will be handed out on June 25, 2026.  

Team USA Hockey has released their preliminary roster for the IIHF World Championships to be held in Switzerland, and as earlier reported, Columbus Blue Jackets&nbsp;forward Mathieu OIivier has been selected.&nbsp;
thehockeynews.comNEWS: Mathieu Olivier Officially Named To Team USA Roster For IIHF World Championships Team USA Hockey has released their preliminary roster for the IIHF World Championships to be held in Switzerland, and as earlier reported, Columbus Blue Jackets&nbsp;forward Mathieu OIivier has been selected.&nbsp;

Team USA Hockey has released their preliminary roster for the IIHF World Championships to be held in Switzerland, and as earlier reported, Columbus Blue Jackets forward Mathieu OIivier has been selected.   

It is clear that the Blue Jackets should be making this move with Charlie Coyle.
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Have Clear Move To Make With Charlie CoyleIt is clear that the Blue Jackets should be making this move with Charlie Coyle.

When looking at how well Coyle performed for the Blue Jackets this season, it is clear that they should be looking to re-sign him. He proved to be a fantastic fit on their roster, and he is exactly the kind of veteran forward they should try to keep around as they aim to be a playoff team next season. 

Should the Blue Jackets look to sign Rasmus Andersson if he is available on July 1?
thehockeynews.comBlue Jackets Should Consider Targeting Top Pending UFA D-ManShould the Blue Jackets look to sign Rasmus Andersson if he is available on July 1?

One specific area that the Blue Jackets could aim to improve is the right side of their blueline. It is fair to argue that they could use another top-four defenseman for their right side. When looking at this year's pending unrestricted free agents (UFAs), Rasmus Andersson stands out as a clear potential option. 

POTENTIAL DRAFT PICKS

The Columbus holds the 14th pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, which will be held in Buffalo.
thehockeynews.comCBJ Draft Day Targets: Ethan Belchetz The Columbus holds the 14th pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, which will be held in Buffalo.

Target: Ethan Belchetz

Height/Weight: 6'5'' - 228 lbs.

Current Team: Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

Position: Left Wing

2025-26 Stats: 34g-25a-59 pts in 57 games. 

International Stats: 25-26 Hlinka Gretzky Cup - 7 points in 5 games

THN Ranking: 13th - Kennedy, 15th - Ferrari

NHL Central Scouting: 9th in North America

One scout said of Lin, “There isn’t a more skilled defender in the first round this year."
thehockeynews.comCBJ Draft Day Targets: Ryan LinOne scout said of Lin, “There isn’t a more skilled defender in the first round this year."

Target: Ryan Lin

Height/Weight: 5'11'' - 178 lbs. 

Current Team: Vancouver Giants (WHL) - Committed to play at the Univ. of Denver for 26-27. 

Position: Right Shot Defense

2025-26 Stats: 14g-43a-57 pts in 53 games. 

International Stats: 25-26 Hlinka Gretzky Cup -5 points in 5 games. 25-26 World Junior Championships - 6 points in 5 games. 

THN Ranking: 15th - Kennedy, 25th - Ferrari

NHL Central Scouting: 16th overall in North America - 5th overall Defenseman in N.A.

Hemming has been compared to Aleksander Barkov.
thehockeynews.comCBJ Draft Day Targets: Oscar HemmingHemming has been compared to Aleksander Barkov.

Target: Oscar Hemming - Brother of 2024 Dallas Stars Draft Pick Emil Hemming

Height/Weight: 6'4'' - 200 lbs. 

Current Team: Boston College - NCAA - Just completed his freshman season. 

Position: Left Shot Forward 

2025-26 Stats: 1g-7a-8pts in 19 games. 

International Stats: 25-26 Hlinka Gretzky Cup - 6 points in 5 games. 25-26 World Junior Tournaments - 7 points in 6 games. 

THN Ranking: 28th - Kennedy, 17th - Ferrari

NHL Central Scouting: 11th overall in North America - 7th overall forward in N.A.

Novotný comparables are Alex Tuch and Sidney Crosby.
thehockeynews.comCBJ Draft Day Targets: Adam NovotnýNovotný comparables are Alex Tuch and Sidney Crosby.

Target: Adam Novotný - Hradec Králové, Czechia

Height/Weight: 6'1'' - 204 lbs. 

Current Team: Peterborough Petes

Position: Left Shot Forward 

2025-26 Stats: 31g-34a-65pts in 58 games. 

International Stats: All international games in 25-26 - 12 points in 17 games

THN Ranking: 10th - Kennedy, 13th - Ferrari

NHL Central Scouting: 14th overall in North America - 10th overall forward in N.A.

Next Up For Columbus: The NHL Draft is on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, where the CBJ will own pick #14.  

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Columbus Blue JacketsTeam USAZach WerenskiJet GreavesRick BownessDon Waddell
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