The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

From The Archive: Will He Stay Or Will He Go?

After 10 years in the NHL wilderness, Duchene finally feels at home. Will he stick long term or become the next member of the summer exodus in Ohio?

The next time an NHL player wonders whether he has an impact on people, he should consider the case of Mason Krieger, a six-year-old from Cleveland, Ohio, who has been in speech therapy most of his life but speaks in cogent and complete sentences when he talks about the Columbus Blue Jackets. The day after Matt Duchene scored in double overtime in Game 2 of the Blue Jackets’ second-round series against the Boston Bruins, Mason and his father, Marty, went to a local rink to do a video recreation of the goal, right down to the part where Duchene slid across the ice on his knees in celebration.

From The Archive: Bob, Bread and Butter

PANARIN and BOBROVSKY are as good as gone. And yet even with their two Russian superstars on their way out, the Blue Jackets managed to kick the elephant out of the room in training camp and come together for their most successful season ever. It was fun while it lasted.

The way Pierre-Luc Dubois figured, his decision to spend $3,000 on a bottle of Louis XIII cognac last summer was a pretty wise investment. You know how quarterbacks take their offensive linemen out for dinner or send them on vacations? That’s kind of what this was like. After all, Dubois had just made an extra $425,000 in bonus money in the first year of his contract and wanted to show his appreciation for the person most responsible for helping him earn it. Dubois had three goals when Artemi Panarin became his linemate, and Dubois ended his rookie season with 20. So he stroked a check for three large and gave it to teammate Seth Jones, who purchased the elixir because Dubois was too young to do it himself. He still is.

Columbus Blue Jackets' Injury Report - Week 8

Injuries plague the Blue Jackets, sidelining five key players including Sean Monahan. Discover who's out and the cascading impact on the team's roster.

The Blue Jackets have been rocked with injuries over the last few weeks. It started with just the injury to veteran defensemen Erik Gudbranson. Unfortunately, now it has gotten worse and has now impacted four other players for a total of five players. Which includes Sean Monahan who hurt himself in last night's game against the New Jersey Devils.

Zach Werenski & Denton Mateychuk Lead The Way For The Blue Jackets

Denton Mateychuk may be turning into the defenseman we thought he would be.

When it comes to scoring goals, historically the Jackets defensive corps hasn't been very good. But in the last few seasons, Zach Werenski has taken his game to another level, both offensively and defensively. Werenski is the all-time franchise leader in career assists, and 5th in career goals.

Blue Jackets Call Up Del Bel Belluz On Emergency Recall

Del Bel Belluz gets an unexpected chance to shine with the Blue Jackets, aiming to capitalize on this emergency recall after strong AHL play.

They have recalled Luca Del Bel Belluz on an emergency basis. In a corresponding move, they placed Mathieu Olivier on injured reserve (IR) retroactive to November 24. Olivier is out of the lineup with an upper body injury that he suffered against the Washington Capitals.

Former Blue Jacket Thomas Vanek Elected To IIHF Hall Of Fame

Vanek played 19 games for the Blue Jackets during the 2017-18 season.

Vanek, originally drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in 2003, was traded to Columbus on February 26th, 2018, in exchange for Jussi Jokinen and Tyler Motte. He played in 19 games for Columbus, scored 7 goals and totaled 15 points. He also scored a hat trick against Edmonton for Columbus that season.

Blue Jackets Send Rookie Forward Back To AHL

Forward Luca Pinelli returns to Cleveland after a brief NHL stint, impressing with his effort despite no points.

Pinelli, 20 was called up on November 25 as part of an emergency recall. During that time, he played in three games, including his NHL debut against his boyhood team, the Toronto Maple Leafs.

GAME PREVIEWS & RECAPS

Columbus Blue Jackets (27 pts) vs. New Jersey Devils (33 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 29-22-1-3 all-time, and 12-10-1-3 at home vs. New Jersey.

The Blue Jackets must find a way to get points in every game. They had a not-so-great November by going 5-5-5. Somehow, though, they're only six points back of Jersey, and could make up ground tonight. In fact, had they not blown so many leads, they could actually be sitting up top with New Jersey in the Metro.

Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. New Jersey Devils

The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road to play the New Jersey Devils tonight at 7 PM.

Monahan Scores Twice; Blue Jackets Have A Big Third Period To Beat New Jersey

The Blue Jackets record now stands at 12-9-5 with 29 points.

Last night's game turned into an MMA brawl, with a little bit of hockey thrown in for good measure. The story of this game was the second period when everything went sideways. There were 4 fights and 63 penalty minutes handed out. Jonas Siegenthaler, who fought Adam Fantilli, was given a game misconduct because his jersey wasn't properly secured, allowing it to come off. He was booted from the game, in what turned out to be a rare penalty.

Columbus Blue Jackets (29 pts) vs. Detroit Red Wings (30 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 48-52-1-15 all-time, and 27-24-1-7 at Home vs. Detroit.

Detroit comes into Columbus having gone 4-4-2 in their last 10 games and are losers of 4 of their last 5. They did win their last game against the Bruins on Tuesday, however.

The Red Wings beat the Jackets back on November 22nd when Columbus blew a 3-1 third-period lead. They then lost the game 1:50 into the overtime period.

Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Detroit Red Wings

The Columbus Blue Jackets are at home to play the New Jersey Devils tonight at 7:30 PM.

Fantilli Scores Twice, Blue Jackets Come From Behind Late To Beat Red Wings In Shootout

The Blue Jackets record now stands at 13-9-5 with 30 points.

The two teams combined for six goals in the second period, five of which were power-play goals. Dmitri Voronkov took a double minor for high-sticking 7:52 into the second and then took a two-minute minor for high-sticking with 25 seconds left in the period. The Wings scored on all three penalties to put the score at 4-3 going into the third period.

Cannon City Quotables: Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Detroit Red Wings

Blue Jackets snatch overtime victory, flipping the script on Detroit. Hear directly from players and coaches on the thrilling comeback win.

Dean Evason: Head Coach

Happy that they got the extra attacker but not thrilled that they got there in the first place

Mentioned that he is happy with how the team has done in the shootout

Happy to see Kent Johnson score, so was the team

Went with a three man defensemen set up largely because of Zach Werenski

Feels the team got a boost with the return of Marchenko

Feels the team is as tight as he has ever seen, especially the Metro

Believes it has something to do with the condensed schedule

Feels that this season shows just how great the league is and how great the players are

Columbus Blue Jackets (31 pts) vs. Florida Panthers (26 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 26-21-0-6 all-time, and 10-14-0-2 on the road vs. Florida.

Blue Jackets Stats

Power Play - 18.8% - 16th in the NHL

Penalty Kill - 71.8% - 30th in the NHL

Goals For - 80 - 20th in the NHL

Goals Against - 89 - 20th in the NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Florida Panthers

The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the road to take on the Florida Panthers today at 3:30PM

