The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Columbus Blue Jackets

NEWS & NOTES

Former Monster Signs Standard Player Contract With Iowa Wild

Gambrell never made an appearance with the Columbus Blue Jackets after being signed in 2024.

Former Cleveland Monsters forward Dylan Gambrell has signed a Standard Player Contract with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League. The contract is believed to be a one-year deal.

He was an unrestricted free agent.

Gambrell played in 54 games for Cleveland last season, scoring 13 goals and totaling 25 points.

Columbus Blue Jackets' Injury Report - Week 10

Captain Jenner returns as Blue Jackets see welcome relief from injuries, but Gudbranson and Olivier remain sidelined with no return timeline.

The first one is Erik Gudbranson, who is likely going to be out for a significant time longer. He has missed 23 games so far and there no timeline for his return. The second player on the IR is Mathieu Olivier who has been out for eight games and much like Gudbranson, there isn't a timeline for his return as of yet. Olivier did skate with the team yesterday, so that's a very good sign.

From THN's Archive: Metro Division Holiday Gift

New stars need help integrating, Russian players struggle with communication, and injuries plague teams. Find out what each Metro Division squad truly needs this holiday season.

Given how well Kirill Marchenko and Dmitri Voronkov have performed, the Jackets don’t need to worry about messages being lost in translation with most of their Russian players. Yegor Chinakhov, however, has been vexing, so a hyper-specific ENGLISH-TO-OMSK DICTIONARYmay help. Chinakhov’s unhappiness in Columbus was laid bare this summer, and while he’s providing offense when he plays, the right winger is only averaging 10 minutes of ice time per game and has been a healthy scratch at times.

Zach Werenski Is On Another Hot Streak

Zach Werenski not only continues to be the best player for the Columbus Blue Jackets but is also one of the best defensemen in the NHL.

Last night, Werenski played in his 600th career game, putting him fourth overall in franchise history. He moved past former Captain Nick Foligno and now sits 27 games behind recently retired CBJ legend Cam Atkinson. Rick Nash, who is second, sits at 674, which means Werenski will pass him by this time next season. Boone Jenner currently ranks first overall, but with him back and healthy, Werenski probably won't pass him.

From THN's Archive: Rushing To Success

From high school to college to the AHL, Werenski’s ascension has been startingly rapid. Next up, NHL. But first, a Calder Cup title

The Summer of 2014 solidified Zach Werenski as a can’t miss prospect. Sure, Werenski was already a highly touted defenseman in the U.S. National Team Development Program, but when he made the decision to graduate high school early and enroll at the University of Michigan as a 17-yearold, that’s when he really committed to his NHL future. “It almost didn’t happen,” Werenski said. “I didn’t really see how it was possible, but my advisor at Grosse Pointe North (high school) helped me find a solution and we went after it.”

Blue Jackets Recall Luca Del Bel Belluz

Del Bel Belluz has played 14 games for Cleveland and has 13 points.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced that they have recalled forward Luca Del Bel Belluz on emergency recall today.

The recall occurs as the team prepares to leave for Southern California on a two-game trip to play the Ducks and Kings before the Christmas break. The move is for insurance purposes only in case of injury.

Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko Missing When It Matters The Most

Kirill Marchenko has 167 points in 246 games for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

BREAKING NEWS: Blue Jackets Acquire Mason Marchment From The Kraken

Blue Jackets bolster offense with Mason Marchment acquisition, sending draft picks to Seattle to inject scoring into their lineup.

GAME PREVIEWS & RECAPS

Columbus Blue Jackets (32 pts) vs. Anaheim Ducks (41 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 31-29-1-8 all-time, and 16-13-0-5 at home vs. Anaheim.

Anaheim Ducks - 20-12-1 - 41 Points - 6-4-0 in the last 10 - 2nd in the Atlantic

Columbus Blue Jackets - 13-13-6 - 32 Points - 2-5-3 in the last 10 - 8th in the Metro

Blue Jackets Stats

Power Play - 19.0% - 17th in the NHL

Penalty Kill - 71.6% - 30th in the NHL

Goals For - 92 - 23rd in the NHL

Goals Against - 111 - 29th in the NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Anaheim Ducks

The Columbus Blue Jackets are home to take on the Anaheim Ducks at 7 PM.

Blue Jackets Snap 5 Game Skid, Beat Ducks In OT

The Jackets' record is now 14-13-6 with 34 points.

Zach Werenski(10,11), Boone Jenner(5), and Adam Fantilli(12) powered the offense, as Jet Greaves stopped 24 shots to beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in overtime on a cold Tuesday night in Columbus.

The Blue Jackets played a very good game on Tuesday night. They jumped out to a 3-1 lead with two quick goals in the second period, and once they did, CBJ fans everywhere were holding their breath. The Blue Jackets and leads just don't mix nowadays.

Cannon City Quotables: Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Anaheim Ducks

Snapping a long losing streak, the Blue Jackets battled back for a thrilling overtime victory, with Adam Fantilli delivering the decisive blow.

Zach Werenski

Felt that the team dialled in the details

If they play like they did last night, they will win more games than not

Felt that they needed to match their pace, however, it is important to just play their way

Felt that they checked well

Most importantly, they found a way to win

Their mindset now is to move forward and get ready for Thursday

Not surprised by Fantilli's efforts in OT, feels he can do it more

Big moment for their group

Columbus Blue Jackets (34 pts) vs. Minnesota Wild (45 pts) Game Preview

The Minnesota Wild come into Columbus having won five straight games, and have gone 7-2-1 in their last 10.

Minnesota Wild - 20-9-5 - 45 Points - 7-2-1 in the last 10 - 3rd in the Central

Columbus Blue Jackets - 14-13-6 - 34 Points - 3-4-3 in the last 10 - 8th in the Metro

Blue Jackets Stats

Power Play - 18.5% - 18th in the NHL

Penalty Kill - 72.8% - 30th in the NHL

Goals For - 96 - 21st in the NHL

Goals Against - 114 - 29th in the NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Minnesota Wild

The Columbus Blue Jackets are home to take on the Minnesota Wild at 7 PM.

Werenski Scores Two Goals, Wild Still Skate Away With A Win

The Blue Jackets record now sits at 14-14-6 with 34 points.

Zach Werenski(12,13) continued his hot streak by scoring the only goals for Columbus, while Jet Greaves played very well for much of a 5-2 CBJ loss on Thursday night.

Coming into this game, fans of the Jackets weren't very confident. A Wild team that were winners of five straight, and who just pulled off a monster trade by bringing in superstar Quinn Hughes, just had to blow the Jackets out, right? Wrong.

Cannon City Quotables: Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Minnesota Wild

Frustration mounts as the Blue Jackets falter against the Wild. Hear directly from players on the persistent struggles plaguing their season.

Columbus Blue Jackets (34 pts) vs. Anaheim Ducks (42 pts) Game Preview

Columbus is 32-29-1-8 all-time, and 15-16-1-3 on the road vs. Anaheim.

Columbus Blue Jackets Lines, Defensive Pairings, & Scratches For Tonight's Game vs. Anaheim Ducks

The Columbus Blue Jackets are at Honda Center to take on the Anaheim Ducks at 10 PM.

Zach Werenski Injured As Blue Jackets Lose To Ducks

The Blue Jackets' record now sits at 14-15-6 with 34 points.