    • Powered by Roundtable

    (10-17-25) Wild Vs Capitals: Game Preview, Line Combinations

    Dylan Loucks
    Oct 17, 2025, 22:16
    Dylan Loucks

    (10-17-25) Wild Vs Capitals: Game Preview, Line Combinations

    Dylan Loucks
    Oct 17, 2025, 22:16
    Dylan Loucks
    Oct 17, 2025, 22:16
    Updated at: Oct 17, 2025, 22:16

    Filip Gustavsson faces a red-hot Logan Thompson as Wild look to get back into win column. Declan Chisholm returns to face his former club. Lineups revealed for this intense matchup.

    The Minnesota Wild (2-2-0) is back in action tonight against the Washington Capitals (3-1-0) for another back-to-back to close out the week. The Wild will be in Philadelphia on Saturday.

    Minnesota went 2-0-0 against the Caps last year and is 6-8-2 all-time against the Capitals in Washington.

    Filip Gustavsson will start tonight for the Wild. He is 2-1-0 against the Caps in his career with a 2.98 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage.

    It will be Logan Thompson in net for Washington he is 3-1-0 against the Wild in his career with a 1.57 goals-against average and a .950 save percentage.

    Former Wild defenseman Declan Chisholm will enter the lineup tonight for the Caps. He recorded five goals and 20 points in 95 career games with the Wild across two seasons.

    The Wild sent defenseman David Jiricek down so they only have one scratched defenseman and one scratched forward.

    Wild Projected Lines

    Kirill Kaprizov - Marco Rossi - Matt Boldy

    Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Vladimir Tarasenko

    Marcus Foligno - Ryan Hartman - Yakov Trenin

    Liam Ohgren - Danila Yurov - Vinnie Hinostroza

    Defense:

    Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber

    Jake Middleton- Jared Spurgeon

    Zeev Buium - Zach Bogosian

    Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson

    Scratched: Dameon Hunt, Ben Jones.

    Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower-body), Nico Sturm (back).

    Capitals Projected Lines

    Alex Ovechkin - Dylan Strome - Anthony Beauvillier

    Aliaksei Protas - Connor McMichael - Tom Wilson

    Sonny Milano - Hendrix Lapierre - Ryan Leonard

    Brandon Duhaime - Nic Dowd - Justin Sourdif

    Defense:

    Martin Fehervary - John Carlson

    Jakob Chychrun - Declan Chisholm

    Rasmus Sandin - Matt Roy

    Starting Goaltender: Logan Thompson

    Scratched: Trevor van Riemsdyk, Ethen Frank.

    Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body), Dylan McIlrath (lower body).

    How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on Fanduel Sports Network North. Anthony LaPanta will be on the play-by-play with Lou Nanne as the color analyst and Kevin Gorg the reporter. The radio broadcast will be on KOOL FM 107.9 with Joe O'Donnell behind the mic doing the play-by-play. Tom Reid as the color analyst and Kevin Falness as the Studio Host.

    For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

    Recent Minnesota Wild Stories

    Minnesota Wild Acquire Former Top Prospect From San Jose Sharks Minnesota Wild Acquire Former Top Prospect From San Jose Sharks Minnesota lands Oskar Olausson, a former top prospect, in a trade with San Jose. Can the Wild unlock his untapped potential?

    - Iowa Wild Bring Back Franchise Goals Leader On AHL Contract.

    - Wild Send David Jiricek To Iowa Wild.

    - Wild Recall Forward Ben Jones From Iowa Wild.

    - Jesper Wallstedt Excited To Prove Haters Wrong.

    Wild Claim Defenseman Daemon Hunt Off Waivers.

    Wild Place Nico Sturm On Injured Reserve.