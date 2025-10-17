(10-17-25) Wild Vs Capitals: Game Preview, Line Combinations

The Minnesota Wild (2-2-0) is back in action tonight against the Washington Capitals (3-1-0) for another back-to-back to close out the week. The Wild will be in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Minnesota went 2-0-0 against the Caps last year and is 6-8-2 all-time against the Capitals in Washington.

Filip Gustavsson will start tonight for the Wild. He is 2-1-0 against the Caps in his career with a 2.98 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage.

It will be Logan Thompson in net for Washington he is 3-1-0 against the Wild in his career with a 1.57 goals-against average and a .950 save percentage.

Former Wild defenseman Declan Chisholm will enter the lineup tonight for the Caps. He recorded five goals and 20 points in 95 career games with the Wild across two seasons.

The Wild sent defenseman David Jiricek down so they only have one scratched defenseman and one scratched forward.

Wild Projected Lines

Kirill Kaprizov - Marco Rossi - Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Foligno - Ryan Hartman - Yakov Trenin

Liam Ohgren - Danila Yurov - Vinnie Hinostroza

Defense:

Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber

Jake Middleton- Jared Spurgeon

Zeev Buium - Zach Bogosian

Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Dameon Hunt, Ben Jones.

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower-body), Nico Sturm (back).

Capitals Projected Lines

Alex Ovechkin - Dylan Strome - Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas - Connor McMichael - Tom Wilson

Sonny Milano - Hendrix Lapierre - Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime - Nic Dowd - Justin Sourdif

Defense:

Martin Fehervary - John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun - Declan Chisholm

Rasmus Sandin - Matt Roy

Starting Goaltender: Logan Thompson

Scratched: Trevor van Riemsdyk, Ethen Frank.

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body), Dylan McIlrath (lower body).

How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on Fanduel Sports Network North. Anthony LaPanta will be on the play-by-play with Lou Nanne as the color analyst and Kevin Gorg the reporter. The radio broadcast will be on KOOL FM 107.9 with Joe O'Donnell behind the mic doing the play-by-play. Tom Reid as the color analyst and Kevin Falness as the Studio Host.

