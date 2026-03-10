Logo
Minnesota Wild
(3-10-26) Wild Vs Mammoth: Line Combinations

Dylan Loucks
9h
Dylan Loucks
9h
Updated at Mar 11, 2026, 00:09
Unpacking the potent pairings. Discover how Minnesota's offense will deploy its new weapon, blending skill and grit.

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (37-16-11) is back in action tonight to kick off a four-game homestand, starting with the Utah Mammoth (34-25-5).

The Wild will have Marcus Johansson enter the lineup tonight after missing the last two games with an upper-body injury.

Here are tonight's projected lines.

Wild Projected Lineup

Kirill Kaprizov - Ryan Hartman - Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy

Vladimir Tarasenko - Danila Yurov - Bobby Brink

Yakov Trenin - Michael McCarron - Nick Foligno

Defense:

Quinn Hughes - Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin - Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton - Zach Bogosian

Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Jeff Petry, Robby Fabbri, Nico Sturm.

Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower-body).

Mammoth Projected Lineup

Clayton Keller - Nick Schmaltz - Dylan Guenther

Jack McBain - Logan Cooley - Logan Crouse

JJ Peterka - Barrett Hayton - Kailer Yamamoto

Michael Carcone - Kevin Stenlund - Alexander Kerfoot

Defense:

MacKenzie Weegar - Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt - John Marino

Ian Cole - Nick DeSimone

Starting Goaltender: Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Brandon Tanev, Dmitri Simashev, Liam O'Brien, Maksymilian Szuber.

Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (lower-body).

