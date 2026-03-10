(3-10-26) Wild Vs Mammoth: Line Combinations

Unpacking the potent pairings. Discover how Minnesota's offense will deploy its new weapon, blending skill and grit.
ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (37-16-11) is back in action tonight to kick off a four-game homestand, starting with the Utah Mammoth (34-25-5).
The Wild will have Marcus Johansson enter the lineup tonight after missing the last two games with an upper-body injury.
Here are tonight's projected lines.
Wild Projected Lineup
Kirill Kaprizov - Ryan Hartman - Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy
Vladimir Tarasenko - Danila Yurov - Bobby Brink
Yakov Trenin - Michael McCarron - Nick Foligno
Defense:
Quinn Hughes - Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin - Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton - Zach Bogosian
Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Jeff Petry, Robby Fabbri, Nico Sturm.
Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower-body).
Mammoth Projected Lineup
Clayton Keller - Nick Schmaltz - Dylan Guenther
Jack McBain - Logan Cooley - Logan Crouse
JJ Peterka - Barrett Hayton - Kailer Yamamoto
Michael Carcone - Kevin Stenlund - Alexander Kerfoot
Defense:
MacKenzie Weegar - Sean Durzi
Nate Schmidt - John Marino
Ian Cole - Nick DeSimone
Starting Goaltender: Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Brandon Tanev, Dmitri Simashev, Liam O'Brien, Maksymilian Szuber.
Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (lower-body).
