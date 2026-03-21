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(3-21-26) Wild Vs Stars: Game Preview, Line Combinations

Dylan Loucks
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Get ready for a thrilling showdown! Analyze projected lineups and key matchups as the Wild clash with the Stars in this essential game preview.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild (39-19-12) is back in action today against the Dallas Stars (43-15-10) for a big Central Division showdown.

The Wild will be without its top superstar and most irreplaceable player, but today will be all about the captain, Jared Spurgeon, as he will be honored before the puck drop for playing in 1,000 NHL games.

The Stars are 8-1-1 in their last ten games and are 15-1-1 since Jan. 23. Their only two losses in that span are Utah and Colorado.

Minnesota, on the other hand, is 4-4-2 in its last ten games and have lost four consective at home.

Here are today's projected lines.

Wild Projected Lineup

Marcus Johansson - Danila Yurov -Matt Boldy

Vladimir Tarasenko - Ryan Hartman - Mats Zuccarello

Nick Foligno - Michael McCarron - Bobby Brink

Nico Sturm - Hunter Haight - Yakov Trenin

Defense:

Quinn Hughes - Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin - Brock Faber

Jake Middleton - Zach Bogosian

Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Jeff Petry, Robby Fabbri

Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower-body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower-body).

Stars Projected Lineup

Jason Robertson - Wyatt Johnston - Mavrik Bourque

Sam Steel - Matt Duchene - Jamie Benn

Michael Bunting - Justin Hryckowian - Colin Blackwell

Oskar Back - Nathan Bastian - Adam Erne

Defense:

Esa Lindell - Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley - Nils Lundkvist

Lian Bichsel - Tyler Myers

Starting Goaltender: Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Arttu Hyry, Alexander Petrovic, Kyle Capobianco, Ilya Lyubushkin.

Injured: Radek Faksa (lower-body), Roope Hintz (lower-body), Mikko Rantanen (lower-body), Tyler Seguin (lower-body).

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