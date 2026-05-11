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(Game 4) Wild Vs Avalanche: Line Combinations

Dylan Loucks
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Dylan Loucks
7h
Updated at May 11, 2026, 23:43
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Minnesota stands pat with Jesper Wallstedt in net while Colorado turns to MacKenzie Blackwood for a pivotal Game 4 clash as the Wild look to even the series.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild (1-2 | 5-4) is back in action tonight to face the Colorado Avalanche (2-1 | 6-1) for Game 4 of the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Wild will roll out the same lineup for Game 4. That means Joel Eriksson Ek remains out for Minnesota and Jesper Wallstedt will start again.

For the Avalanche, they will make a change. MacKenzie Blackwood will make his first start of the playoffs tonight.

In ten career starts vs. Minnesota, Blackwood is 3-5-2 with a 2.59 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage.

The Avalanche will make more changes than that, including three new guys in the lineup.

Here are tonight's lines.

Wild Lines

Kirill Kaprizov - Ryan Hartman - Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson - Danila Yurov - Matt Boldy

Yakov Trenin - Michael McCarron - Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Foligno - Nico Sturm - Nick Foligno

Defense:

Quinn Hughes - Brock Faber

Daemon Hunt - Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton - Zach Bogosian

Starting Goaltender: Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Jeff Petry, Bobby Brink, Matt Kiersted, Cal Petersen, Robby Fabbri, Hunter Haight.

Injured: Jonas Brodin (lower-body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower-body).

Avalanche Lines

Gabriel Landeskog - Nathan MacKinnon - Martin Necas

Ross Colton - Brock Nelson - Nicolas Roy

Logan O’Connor - Nazem Kadri - Valeri Nichushkin

Joel Kiviranta - Jack Drury - Parker Kelly

Defense:

Devon Toews - Cale Makar

Brett Kulak - Brent Burns

Jack Ahcan - Josh Manson

Starting Goaltender: MacKenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Isak Posch, Nick Blankenburg, Zakhar Bardakov.

Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (upper-body), Sam Malinski (lower-body).

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