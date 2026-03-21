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Jared Spurgeon To Be Honored By Wild After 1,000th NHL Game

Dylan Loucks
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Captain Jared Spurgeon's remarkable 1,000-game journey with the Wild is celebrated, honoring his quiet leadership and family sacrifices.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild (39-19-12) is back in action today against the Dallas Stars (43-15-10) for a big Central Division showdown.

The Wild will be without its top superstar and most irreplaceable player, but today will be all about the captain, Jared Spurgeon.

Before the puck drops on Saturday, the lights would dim, the video will roll on the Jumbotron, and Spurgeon’s parents will walk out onto the ice beside him.

For a player known more for quiet leadership than spotlight moments, it was a rare chance to reflect publicly and having his parents here for the ceremony will no doubt be very special. 

“Obviously special," Spurgeon said on his parents. "They sacrificed a lot."

Those sacrifices stretched far beyond the rink. Juggling three kids, with Spurgeon the youngest, chasing a dream that didn’t come with guarantees, especially for a 5-foot-9 defenseman who had to fight for every opportunity.

Undersized, overlooked, and now a franchise icon. A sixth-round pick defied the odds, becoming a cornerstone and captain for his team's historic 1,000th game.
thehockeynews.com'He's The Captain For A Reason': From Undersized Prospect To Wild Captain, Jared Spurgeon Reaches 1,000 GamesUndersized, overlooked, and now a franchise icon. A sixth-round pick defied the odds, becoming a cornerstone and captain for his team's historic 1,000th game.

"Me being the youngest, I have two older siblings as well. So, to have them here and be part of the ceremony is very special for myself and my family as well.”

Now, all of it had led here. A day to honor the captain for playing in over 1,000 games.

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