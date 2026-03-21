Jared Spurgeon To Be Honored By Wild After 1,000th NHL Game

Before the puck drops on Saturday, the lights would dim, the video will roll on the Jumbotron, and Spurgeon’s parents will walk out onto the ice beside him.
For a player known more for quiet leadership than spotlight moments, it was a rare chance to reflect publicly and having his parents here for the ceremony will no doubt be very special.
“Obviously special," Spurgeon said on his parents. "They sacrificed a lot."
Those sacrifices stretched far beyond the rink. Juggling three kids, with Spurgeon the youngest, chasing a dream that didn’t come with guarantees, especially for a 5-foot-9 defenseman who had to fight for every opportunity.
"Me being the youngest, I have two older siblings as well. So, to have them here and be part of the ceremony is very special for myself and my family as well.”
Now, all of it had led here. A day to honor the captain for playing in over 1,000 games.
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