Minnesota Wild Still Looking For A Center As Trade Deadline Day Arrives cover image

Minnesota Wild Still Looking For A Center As Trade Deadline Day Arrives

Dylan Loucks
8h
Wild bolsters defense and adds forward depth, but the search for a center intensifies as trade deadline pressure mounts.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild (36-16-10) is back in action tonight for a game against the Vegas Golden Knights (29-19-14) on trade deadline day.

The Wild already made a move when they acquired forward Michael McCarron from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a 2028 second-round pick on Tuesday. They followed that up by acquiring defenseman Jeff Petry from the Florida Panthers.

The trade was for a conditional seventh-round pick. The condition is that if the Wild win two playoff rounds and Petry plays in 50 percent or more of those games, then the seventh in 2026 will turn into a fifth.

Friday officially marks the last day to make trades. It will end today at 2:00 p.m. Some trades will trickle in after 2 but all trades have to be done by 2:00 p.m.

The focus for the Wild remains the same. They don't plan on being done, but Bill Guerin is happy and confident with this team if they don't make any more moves.

Some centers out there are Vincent Trocheck, Ryan O'Reilly, Robert Thomas, Charlie Coyle and Erik Haula.

