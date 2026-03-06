Minnesota Wild Still Looking For A Center As Trade Deadline Day Arrives

The trade was for a conditional seventh-round pick. The condition is that if the Wild win two playoff rounds and Petry plays in 50 percent or more of those games, then the seventh in 2026 will turn into a fifth.
Friday officially marks the last day to make trades. It will end today at 2:00 p.m. Some trades will trickle in after 2 but all trades have to be done by 2:00 p.m.
The focus for the Wild remains the same. They don't plan on being done, but Bill Guerin is happy and confident with this team if they don't make any more moves.
Some centers out there are Vincent Trocheck, Ryan O'Reilly, Robert Thomas, Charlie Coyle and Erik Haula.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.