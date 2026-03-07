Newly Acquired Forward Scores First Goal With Minnesota

Two players who were recently acquired both played on Friday night in Vegas. But it was Michael McCarron who recorded two points in his debut.
McCarron, 30, is known for his size and physical ability. The 6-foot-6 forward picked up his first goal with the Wild by using his size in front of the net.
Battling with Jeremy Lauzon in front of the net, McCarron tipped home his first goal with the Wild after Brock Faber threw one on net from the point.
