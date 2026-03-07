Logo
Minnesota Wild
Powered by Roundtable
Newly Acquired Forward Scores First Goal With Minnesota cover image

Newly Acquired Forward Scores First Goal With Minnesota

Dylan Loucks
21m
Partner
170Members·2,417Posts
DylanLoucks@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Dominant size upfront, the newly acquired forward cashes in for his first Minnesota goal, igniting the Wild's victory over Vegas.

The Minnesota Wild (37-16-10) defeated the Vegas Golden Knights (29-20-14) on trade deadline day.

Two players who were recently acquired both played on Friday night in Vegas. But it was Michael McCarron who recorded two points in his debut.

McCarron, 30, is known for his size and physical ability. The 6-foot-6 forward picked up his first goal with the Wild by using his size in front of the net.

Battling with Jeremy Lauzon in front of the net, McCarron tipped home his first goal with the Wild after Brock Faber threw one on net from the point.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Wild Stories

Minnesota lands forward Bobby Brink in a trade, sending defenseman David Jiricek to Philadelphia in a significant roster shake-up.
thehockeynews.comWild Acquire Forward Bobby Brink From Flyers For David JiricekMinnesota lands forward Bobby Brink in a trade, sending defenseman David Jiricek to Philadelphia in a significant roster shake-up.

- Wild Acquire Michael McCarron For A Second Round Pick.

- Wild Trade For Marcus Foligno's Brother, Nick Foligno From Blackhawks.

- Wild Acquire Jeff Petry From Florida For A Conditional Seventh.

- Wild Claim Robby Fabbri Off Waivers From Blues.

- 'Nothing's Going To Ruin This': USA General Manager Bill Guerin Speaks On Olympic Celebration Controversy.

Minnesota WildVegas Golden KnightsMichael McCarron
Latest News
1