Nick Foligno To Make His Wild Debut Vs Avalanche Today

Dylan Loucks
5h
Witness Nick Foligno's eagerly anticipated first stride in a Wild jersey as Minnesota clashes with archrival Avalanche. A pivotal matchup awaits.

The Minnesota Wild (37-16-10) is back in action today against the Colorado Avalanche (42-10-9) for a day game before returning home for a four-game homestand.

Today marks Nick Foligno's Wild debut. He was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks at the deadline for nothing.

The former Blackhawks and Columbus Blue Jackets captain will play on the fourth line with Nico Sturm and Michael McCarron.

His brother, Marcus, is still on the injured reserve and will not be in the lineup so the two brothers playing together will have to wait.

