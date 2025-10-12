Rookie Defenseman Zeev Buium Set's Minnesota Wild Franchise Record

ST. PAUL, Minn - In the Minnesota Wild's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night, rookie defenseman Zeev Buium did something no other defenseman has done in Wild history.

Buium, 19, recorded his first NHL goal of his career in the 7-4 loss. He followed that up with an assist later. Both of them came on the power play.

The 6-foot defenseman became the first teenage defenseman in Wild history to register a multi-point game.

"Yeah, I think it's frustrating. Obviously, scoring feels really good and getting that first one, but at the end of the day you want to compete, and you want to win," Buium said after the game. "They had some crazy bounces but yeah, can't sit on it. Just move on."

He did it in just his second career regular season game and his six career game, including his four career playoff games. In two games this year, Buium has one goal and one assist. He had one assist in four playoff games last year.

Every point of his NHL career has been recorded on the power play.

“I thought it was like that. I thought it was up at times and down at times. So, I think like every player and like the team it’s a work in progress," Wild head coach John Hynes said on Buium after the game. "Nobody right now is a finished product two games in, and your team’s not. Whether it’s individual players or the team, we just keep moving.”

