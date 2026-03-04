Logo
Wild's Marcus Foligno Out Week-To-Week With Lower-Body Injury

With Foligno sidelined, the Wild quickly acquire a physical forward to fill the void, sending a second-round pick to Nashville.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild placed forward Marcus Foligno on the injured reserve (IR) on Monday and placed Tyler Pitlick on waivers when they claimed Robby Fabbri.

Just two days after Wild General Manager Bill Guerin said that Foligno is a player you can't really replace at the deadline, the Wild made a trade for a Foligno-type player.

On Tuesday, the Wild sent a 2028 second round pick to the Nashville Predators in exchange for Michael McCarron.

Wild head coach John Hynes coached McCarron for a few seasons in Nashville alongside Yakov Trenin.

The 6-foot-6 forward has five goals, seven assists, 12 points, 73 penalty minutes and 165 hits in 59 games this season for Nashville. He is making $900,000.

Foligno, 34, has six goals, five assists and 151 hits in 48 games this year for Minnesota. McCarron seems to be a good fit with Foligno out. 

