Wild's Marcus Foligno Out Week-To-Week With Lower-Body Injury

Wild head coach John Hynes coached McCarron for a few seasons in Nashville alongside Yakov Trenin.
The 6-foot-6 forward has five goals, seven assists, 12 points, 73 penalty minutes and 165 hits in 59 games this season for Nashville. He is making $900,000.
Foligno, 34, has six goals, five assists and 151 hits in 48 games this year for Minnesota. McCarron seems to be a good fit with Foligno out.
