Wild Will Sit Out Nine Regulars In Season Finale Against Ducks

With a playoff spot secured, the Wild rests key players, prioritizing health over the season finale's stakes. The Ducks, however, battle for crucial seeding.
ST. PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild (45-24-12) is back in action tonight for its final game of the regular season against the Anaheim Ducks (42-32-6).
Minnesota dropped its last game 6-3 in St. Louis on Monday. In that game, the Wild rested eight regulars.
The Ducks have two more games left in the season and are just one point up on the Los Angeles Kings for the third spot in the Pacific. They are also only three points behind the Vegas Golden Knights for first in the Pacific and one point back of the Edmonton Oilers for second.
Although the Ducks have clinched a playoff spot, they still have a lot to play for, like home ice in the playoffs.
The Wild, on the other hand, don't. It is already official that they will face the Dallas Stars in round one, with the first two games being in Dallas.
On that note, the Wild will again use this game to rest the same guys.
Kirill Kaprizov, Ryan Hartman, Mats Zuccarello, Joel Eriksson Ek, Matt Boldy, Quinn Hughes, Brock Faber, Marcus Foligno and Jared Spurgeon.
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