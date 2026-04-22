Wild's Mats Zuccarello, Yakov Trenin To Be Game Time Decisions Tonight

Minnesota played Game 2 without Zuccarello. After the game, Wild head coach John Hynes confirmed that Zuccarello's injury was from the hit he took from Tyler Myers in Game 1.
In Game 2, without him, the Wild had Vladimir Tarasenko on the top line with Kirill Kaprizov and Ryan Hartman. Which did not work.
After morning skate on Wednesday, Hynes said both Zuccarello and Trenin are game-time decisions.
If neither of them plays, then Nico Sturm will draw in. Bobby Brink replaced Zuccarello for Game 2. If one of the two injured players plays, then it will be Brink who is in for the other.
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