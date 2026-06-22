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The Hockey News Sunday Recap: Nashville Predators - June 21st, 2026

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Did you miss anything from the past week at The Hockey News' Nashville Predators Site? If you did, we have you covered with the Sunday Recap. Click on each card below to read the stories from the past week.

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Happy Sunday, Predators fans.

While it may be the offseason in Nashville, things haven't exactly slowed down around the hockey world. Between front office changes, free agent speculation, trade rumours, and plenty of action overseas, there was no shortage of headlines this week.

From the Predators continuing to reshape their hockey operations department to some notable developments around the NHL, we've rounded up the biggest stories from the past week all in one place.

Grab a coffee, settle in, and catch up on everything you may have missed.

Juuse Saros faced the daunting challenge of replacing a franchise icon in the Predators’ net. How’d it go? No other NHL goalie played more than Nashville’s Vezina-nominated, puppy-loving netminder
thehockeynews.comTHN Archive: Best In ShowJuuse Saros faced the daunting challenge of replacing a franchise icon in the Predators’ net. How’d it go? No other NHL goalie played more than Nashville’s Vezina-nominated, puppy-loving netminder
Oddsmakers predict a long road ahead for Nashville as the franchise enters a pivotal rebuild. Despite promising prospects, the Predators face steep odds behind the powerhouse Hurricanes.
thehockeynews.comPredators Rank 28th In 2027 Stanley Cup OddsOddsmakers predict a long road ahead for Nashville as the franchise enters a pivotal rebuild. Despite promising prospects, the Predators face steep odds behind the powerhouse Hurricanes.
General Manager Chris MacFarland bolsters Nashville’s middle six by adding grit and goaltending depth, reuniting with versatile forward Ross Colton in his first major move since joining the Predators.
thehockeynews.comPredators Acquire Ross Colton From AvalancheGeneral Manager Chris MacFarland bolsters Nashville’s middle six by adding grit and goaltending depth, reuniting with versatile forward Ross Colton in his first major move since joining the Predators.
The Maple Leafs Don’t Need Ryan O’Reilly to Win Playoff MVP Again—Just a Little Help Ending the Longest Stanley Cup Drought in NHL History Would Suffice
thehockeynews.comTHN Archive: The O'Reilly FactorThe Maple Leafs Don’t Need Ryan O’Reilly to Win Playoff MVP Again—Just a Little Help Ending the Longest Stanley Cup Drought in NHL History Would Suffice
Two-time Stanley Cup champion Jamie Langenbrunner joins Nashville’s revamped staff, bringing veteran scouting expertise and collegiate recruiting savvy to help Chris MacFarland reshape the Predators' front office.
thehockeynews.comPredators Add Jamie Langenbrunner To Their Front OfficeTwo-time Stanley Cup champion Jamie Langenbrunner joins Nashville’s revamped staff, bringing veteran scouting expertise and collegiate recruiting savvy to help Chris MacFarland reshape the Predators' front office.
The Predators’ first-ever draft pick spent 15 years in Nashville as the team endured expansion growing pains and relocation rumors before finding its ‘Smashville’ identity and emerging as an NHL contender
thehockeynews.comTHN Archive: Franchise Legend - David LegwandThe Predators’ first-ever draft pick spent 15 years in Nashville as the team endured expansion growing pains and relocation rumors before finding its ‘Smashville’ identity and emerging as an NHL contender
Fresh off a Memorial Cup title, Nashville's first-round pick brings his offensive prowess to Ann Arbor, joining an elite wave of former OHL stars revitalizing the Wolverines' roster.
thehockeynews.comPredators' Cam Reid Commits To University of Michigan Fresh off a Memorial Cup title, Nashville's first-round pick brings his offensive prowess to Ann Arbor, joining an elite wave of former OHL stars revitalizing the Wolverines' roster.
Familiar Team. Completely Different Role. After Serving as Nashville’s Bench Boss for the Franchise’s First 15 Seasons, Barry Trotz Is Back – but This Time as the Gm. He Didn’t Think He Was Ready for the Front Office Quite Yet, but It Was the Perfect Opportunity to Take Over a Club
thehockeynews.comTHN Archive: Old Beginnings Familiar Team. Completely Different Role. After Serving as Nashville’s Bench Boss for the Franchise’s First 15 Seasons, Barry Trotz Is Back – but This Time as the Gm. He Didn’t Think He Was Ready for the Front Office Quite Yet, but It Was the Perfect Opportunity to Take Over a Club
Boasting a pro-ready frame and elite mobility, this Prince Albert standout offers the smooth-skating defensive presence and power-play utility Nashville needs to bolster its blue line.
thehockeynews.comPredators 2026 NHL Draft Targets: Daxon Rudolph Boasting a pro-ready frame and elite mobility, this Prince Albert standout offers the smooth-skating defensive presence and power-play utility Nashville needs to bolster its blue line.
Luke Evangelista was a steady producer as a Predators rookie – with the promise of much more to come
thehockeynews.comTHN Archive: Opportunity Seized Luke Evangelista was a steady producer as a Predators rookie – with the promise of much more to come
With Steven Stamkos reportedly willing to waive his no-movement clause for three specific contenders, Nashville must strike now to maximize the veteran's surging value before the draft.
thehockeynews.comPredators Should Consider Trading Stamkos While Trade Market Is HotWith Steven Stamkos reportedly willing to waive his no-movement clause for three specific contenders, Nashville must strike now to maximize the veteran's surging value before the draft.
Whether he’s lighting the lamp or lighting up kids’ faces, it takes but a moment for Subban to turn his ‘it’ factor on
thehockeynews.comTHN Archive: A Flip Of The Subban SwitchWhether he’s lighting the lamp or lighting up kids’ faces, it takes but a moment for Subban to turn his ‘it’ factor on

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