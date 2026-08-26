Top-20 Penguins' Prospects 2026, No. 1: Dynamic Defenseman Continues To Elevate Expectations

Again, patience will be the key with Brunicke. He's going to go through some peaks and valleys as a young player, but his ceiling as a top-pairing NHL defender will be well worth the patience should he hit his potential. He's on an island as far as Penguins' defensive prospects, as no one else really comes close to his level of potential right now. If he can translate his offensive impacts to the NHL, keep adding size, and keep polishing his all-around game, he will be a very good player for the long-term future of the Penguins at a much-needed position.