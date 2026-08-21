Top-20 Penguins' Prospects 2026, No. 6: Scoring Winger's Dominant NCAA Season Only The Beginning

"Faded" as his performance might have been, it does not take away from the outstanding work he put in during the 2025-26 campaign. Horcoff finished the NCAA season with 25 goals and 39 points in 40 games, and during the first half of the season - when he was still 18 years old, mind you - he was scoring at a tick below a goal-per-game pace. As in, he had 17 goals and 28 points in 20 games at one point, which is exactly half the season.