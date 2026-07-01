Vancouver Canucks 2026 Free Agent Signing Tracker
Find every article on the Vancouver Canucks' 2026 free-agent signings here.
The 2026 NHL Free Agency period is set to open at 9:00 am PT today. Continue reading to find articles on every free-agent signing the Vancouver Canucks make.
July 1, 2026
Pre-July 1, 2026
June 30:
Canucks Sign Guillaume Brisebois To One-Year Contract Extension
June 29:
Canucks Parting Ways With Five Restricted Free-Agents
June 17:
Canucks Sign Abbotsford Captain Chase Wouters To One-Year Contract
June 16:
Canucks Extend The Contract Of Defenceman Cole Clayton For One Year
June 12:
Canucks Sign Defenceman Jack Thompson To One-Year Contract Extension
June 2:
Canucks Sign Ilya Safonov To One-Year, Two-Way Contract
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