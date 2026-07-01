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Vancouver Canucks 2026 Free Agent Signing Tracker

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Izzy Cheung
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Updated Jul 1, 2026, 16:34

Find every article on the Vancouver Canucks' 2026 free-agent signings here.

The 2026 NHL Free Agency period is set to open at 9:00 am PT today. Continue reading to find articles on every free-agent signing the Vancouver Canucks make. 

July 1, 2026

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Pre-July 1, 2026&nbsp;

June 30: 

Canucks Sign Guillaume Brisebois To One-Year Contract Extension 

Canucks veteran Guillaume Brisebois is returning to the organization for an extra year.
thehockeynews.comCanucks Sign Guillaume Brisebois To One-Year Contract ExtensionCanucks veteran Guillaume Brisebois is returning to the organization for an extra year.

June 29: 

Canucks Parting Ways With Five Restricted Free-Agents

The Canucks will not extend qualifying offers to five of their restricted free-agents.
thehockeynews.comCanucks Parting Ways With Five Restricted Free-Agents The Canucks will not extend qualifying offers to five of their restricted free-agents.

June 17: 

Canucks Sign Abbotsford Captain Chase Wouters To One-Year Contract 

The Abbotsford Canucks captain has officially signed his first NHL contract.
thehockeynews.comCanucks Sign Abbotsford Captain Chase Wouters To One-Year ContractThe Abbotsford Canucks captain has officially signed his first NHL contract.

June 16: 

Canucks Extend The Contract Of Defenceman Cole Clayton For One Year

Canucks defenceman Cole Clayton will be returning to the organization for the 2026-27 season.
thehockeynews.comCanucks Extend The Contract Of Defenceman Cole Clayton For One Year Canucks defenceman Cole Clayton will be returning to the organization for the 2026-27 season.

June 12: 

Canucks Sign Defenceman Jack Thompson To One-Year Contract Extension 

Canucks defenceman Jack Thompson has signed a one-year, two-way contract extension.
thehockeynews.comCanucks Sign Defenceman Jack Thompson To One-Year Contract ExtensionCanucks defenceman Jack Thompson has signed a one-year, two-way contract extension.

June 2: 

Canucks Sign Ilya Safonov To One-Year, Two-Way Contract 

The Canucks have signed forward Ilya Safonov to a one-year, two-way contract.
thehockeynews.comCanucks Sign Forward Ilya Safonov To One-Year, Two-Way Contract The Canucks have signed forward Ilya Safonov to a one-year, two-way contract.
Apr 14, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; The Vancouver Canucks celebrate their victory against the Los Angeles Kings at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn ImagesApr 14, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; The Vancouver Canucks celebrate their victory against the Los Angeles Kings at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

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