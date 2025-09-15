Drummondville Voltigeurs 2025-26 Season Preview

After winning a QMJHL championship in 2024, the Voltigeurs tried and ultimately came up short trying to go back-to-back in 2025.

Now the team has gone full nuclear, blowing up the team and kickstarting a rebuild.

Goalies

In a surprising twist, the Voltigeurs dropped goaltender Louis-Felix Charrois ahead of his overage season, opting for a completely new tandem.

Jan Larys holds a lot of promise as a 2026 NHL draft prospect, with Dayton Kitchener, another 2026 draft prospect.

While I really like Larys as a prospect and think he has the potential to succeed despite the team he is on, the tandem is unproven and thus will be punished for it in their rating.

Rating: C

Defense

The Voltigeurs have gone for a strong youth movement within their back six, boasting three 2027 NHL draft eligibles in Filip Kovalcik, Cooper Campbell and Xavier Cormier.

The team also brought back overagers Yan Gaudreau (13 in 55) and Matteo Rotondi (9 in 64).

Alll-in-all, the team's d-corps is really lacking in terms of star power and legitmate depth.

Rating: C

Forwards

The teams key returners include overager Jesse Allecia (22 in 38), Renaud Poulin (22 in 58), David Bosson (18 in 64) and Yoan Tasse (20 in 54).

The Voltigeurs took upon three 2008-born players in Louis-Felix Bourque, Dylan Dumont and Elliott Lacroix.

The forward group is far from where it needs to be to contend.

Rating: C

Verdict

The Voltigeurs will likely be among the bottom of the league, and that's okay. A few players may boom and turn into trade assets by January allowing the team to build up a young corps that should get them back top ten in two seasons.

