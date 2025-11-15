Recap: Ovcharov's Double Powers Remparts Past Islanders

A jam-packed Friday of QMJHL action saw 16 teams take the ice, seeing three shutouts and some movement in the standings.

Zoomed In: Quebec (5) - Charlottetown (2)

A big night for 2026 NHL draft eligible Nikita Ovcharov was one of the deciding factors in Quebec's 5-2 win over Charlottetown.

The Russian winger opened the scoring in the first on a power play, giving his team the advantage heading into the intermission. In the second, the teams traded goals, with Philadelphia Flyers draft pick Nathan Quinn tallying Quebec's second power-play goal of the game before Anthony Flanagan answered shorthanded for the Islanders.

In the third, the Remparts exploded, with overager Mathias Loiselle scoring just 34 seconds into the period. Ovcharov's second of the night was followed 16 seconds later by Xavier Lebel's sixth of the season gave the visitors a 5-1 advantage.

Matthew Butler's marker on the man advantage would prove just consolation for Charlottetown, as the game finished 5-2 in favour of Quebec.

Charles-Antoine Dube and Mavrick Rousseau-Hamel put up two assists apiece in the win, while Louis-Antoine Denault stopped 27 of 29 shots sent his way.

Other Scores

Drummondville (0) - Moncton (5)

Newfoundland (6) - Sherbrooke (3)

Baie-Comeau (1) - Rouyn-Noranda (3)

Cape Breton (0) - Gatineau (2)

Victoriaville (6) - Shawinigan (2)

Blainville-Boisbriand (5) - Val-d'Or (2)

Rimouski (0) - Chicoutimi (4)

Player of the night:

Egor Shilov (VIC) - 3 goals, 2 assists

Tonight's Games

Moncton at Halifax - 2 PM EST

Baie-Comeau at Val-d'Or - 4 PM EST

Drummondville at Charlottetown - 6 PM EST

Quebec at Saint John - 6 PM EST

