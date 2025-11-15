    • Powered by Roundtable

    Recap: Ovcharov's Double Powers Remparts Past Islanders

    Nov 15, 2025, 12:00
    Nov 15, 2025, 12:00
    Nov 15, 2025, 12:00
    Updated at: Nov 15, 2025, 12:00

    NHL draft eligible Nikita Ovcharov's two goals propelled Quebec past a strong Charlottetown team.

    A jam-packed Friday of QMJHL action saw 16 teams take the ice, seeing three shutouts and some movement in the standings.

    Zoomed In: Quebec (5) - Charlottetown (2)

    Import forward Nikita Ovcharov led the Remparts in celebration twice on Friday. (Photo: Mike Bernard)

    A big night for 2026 NHL draft eligible Nikita Ovcharov was one of the deciding factors in Quebec's 5-2 win over Charlottetown.

    The Russian winger opened the scoring in the first on a power play, giving his team the advantage heading into the intermission. In the second, the teams traded goals, with Philadelphia Flyers draft pick Nathan Quinn tallying Quebec's second power-play goal of the game before Anthony Flanagan answered shorthanded for the Islanders.

    In the third, the Remparts exploded, with overager Mathias Loiselle scoring just 34 seconds into the period. Ovcharov's second of the night was followed 16 seconds later by Xavier Lebel's sixth of the season gave the visitors a 5-1 advantage.

    Matthew Butler's marker on the man advantage would prove just consolation for Charlottetown, as the game finished 5-2 in favour of Quebec.

    Charles-Antoine Dube and Mavrick Rousseau-Hamel put up two assists apiece in the win, while Louis-Antoine Denault stopped 27 of 29 shots sent his way.

    Other Scores

    Drummondville (0) - Moncton (5)

    Newfoundland (6) - Sherbrooke (3)

    Baie-Comeau (1) - Rouyn-Noranda (3)

    Cape Breton (0) - Gatineau (2)

    Victoriaville (6) - Shawinigan (2)

    Blainville-Boisbriand (5) - Val-d'Or (2)

    Rimouski (0) - Chicoutimi (4)

    Player of the night:

    Egor Shilov (VIC) - 3 goals, 2 assists

    Tonight's Games

    Moncton at Halifax - 2 PM EST

    Baie-Comeau at Val-d'Or - 4 PM EST

    Drummondville at Charlottetown - 6 PM EST

    Quebec at Saint John - 6 PM EST

