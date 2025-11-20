Recap: Utah Mammoth Prospect's Big Night Pushes Wildcats Past Phoenix

Week 10 of the 2025-26 QMJHL season began Wednesday, with three games on tap across the league.

Zoomed In: Sherbrooke (1) - Moncton (6)

A five-point night from a Utah Mammoth draft pick led Moncton past Sherbrooke on Wednesday... but maybe not the one you think.

It was Gabe Smith, the 2024 fourth-round pick from the NHL's newest franchise who was the leader in the win, and he started off early with a primary assist on Niko Tournas' opening goal. Smith then added another primary apple on San Jose Sharks prospect Teddy Mutryn's power-play goal, giving the Wildcats a 2-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

The second was similarly dominant for the home team, with overager Preston Lounsbury's seventh of the season extending the lead to three early in the frame. Then, Mutryn scored his second of the night at even-strength, before Smith scored on the power play to give the Wildcats a 5-0 lead, which they held into the rest of the period.

The third saw Sherbrooke's lone goal of the night, a power-play marker by Louis-Alex Tremblay, as consolation in the defeat before Smith's second of the night sealed it on the power play, to cement a huge 6-1 home win for the Wildcats.

Rudy Guimond had his say in the win, stopping 34 of 35 Phoenix shots, while Smith's five (2+3) point night was followed by Mutryn's two goals and an assist, as well as three assists from Tommy Bleyl.

The win, as well as the Mooseheads' victory, has Moncton level on points with Halifax for third in the Eastern conference, while Sherbrooke is still fighting a handful of teams for positioning in the West.

Other Scores

Halifax (3) - Quebec (2) (SO)

Newfoundland (2) - Chicoutimi (5)

Player of the night:

Gabe Smith (MON) - 2 goals, 3 assists

Tonight's Games

Charlottetown at Saint John - 6 PM EST



Chicoutimi at Baie-Comeau - 7 PM EST

Rimouski at Drummondville - 7 PM EST

