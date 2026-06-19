2026 NHL Draft WHL Prospect Profile: Beckett Hamilton

A deep dive into Red Deer Rebels center Beckett Hamilton.
The WHL is expected to play a significant role in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. Leading up to draft day, THN's WHL team will be providing profiles on some of the top WHL talent expected to hear their names called in Buffalo at the end of June. Today's profile focuses on Red Deer Rebels center Beckett Hamilton.
Beckett Hamilton
Team: Red Deer Rebels
Position: Right-Shot Center
NHL Central Scouting: 33rd Among NA Skaters
Height: 5'11"
Weight: 170 lbs
Hamilton led the way for the Rebels during the 2025-26 season. He set a new career high with 62 points in 67 games and was named Red Deer's MVP. Hamilton will be returning to the WHL and has already been named the Rebels' captain for the 2026-27 season.
After his campaign ended, Hamilton was named to Canada's U18 team. He had a productive tournament with three goals in five games. Hamilton's standout performance came against Finland, where he scored twice and recorded seven shots on goal.
Hamilton is not shy about getting pucks on net. He finished sixth in the WHL with 261 shots on goal and added an additional 14 in five playoff games. Most of Hamilton's shots come from distance, as he spends the majority of puck possession time on the perimeter.
As for the transition game, Hamilton loves to have the puck on his stick. His speed and strong skating allow him to transition the puck effectively through all three zones. Hamilton's ability to get in on the forecheck is also notable, as it can pressure defenders and lead to turnovers.
Part of Hamilton's development has been his improved defensive game. He recorded his first career shorthanded goal this year and is constantly pressuring puck carries to create turnovers. Overall, Hamilton is a pain to play against as he is constantly in his opponent's face whenever they have the puck.
Hamilton is projected by most draft analysts to be selected either in the late second or early third round. The 18-year-old leads by example both on and off the ice and plays a premium position. With the right development, Hamilton has the potential to become a valuable depth player at the NHL level.
Make sure you bookmark THN's WHL site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
2026 NHL Draft Profiles:
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