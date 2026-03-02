Post-Olympic Injury Concerns Have Officially Hit The Vancouver Goldeneyes’ Defence; What’s The Solution?

Having said that, the remedy of replacing Thompson’s minutes isn’t something that can simply be solved by swapping a player in. Vancouver’s defence is one that has demonstrated lots of mobility up-and-down the lineup through the season. Even on Sunday, with Thompson out of the lineup, this was something seen often in the Goldeneyes’ offensive opportunities. Plays like Jaques combing her way through the O-zone to set up a chance, or Goldeneyes captain Ashton Bell wiring a shot on net from close-up. Even Sydney Bard had a chance in-tight on Raygan Kirk during Sunday’s game. The Goldeneyes will need a collective effort such as that in order to remedy the offensive absence of Thompson from the blueline.