Post-Olympic Injury Concerns Have Officially Hit The Vancouver Goldeneyes’ Defence; What’s The Solution?

There’s a growing concern throughout the PWHL regarding injuries sustained during the Olympics and how they’ve trickled into the league’s play. Players like Erin Ambrose of the Montréal Victoire, Hilary Knight of the Seattle Torrent, and Kendall Coyne Schofield of the Minnesota Frost have already been ruled out for the foreseeable future, while fatigue has factored into the absences of even more star players like Toronto Sceptres forward Daryl Watts.
“I think the extra fatigue, obviously coming back from the Olympics and then getting sick, there’s just no point at this point to try to grind it out with her,” Sceptres Head Coach Troy Ryan said of Watts’ absence after Toronto’s 2–1 win against the Vancouver Goldeneyes on Sunday.
The Goldeneyes are not excluded from this issue. Despite being given the most favourable schedule coming out of the Olympic break — a return-to-play nearly a week after their return to Canada and a five-game home stand — Vancouver has still found themselves dealing with post-Olympic injuries.
Only a couple of hours prior to puck drop on Sunday, Vancouver announced a lineup that did not feature their leading scorer, defender Claire Thompson. Thompson was one of the five Olympians on Vancouver’s roster that competed for Team Canada in Italy. When asked about her condition, Goldeneyes Head Coach Brian Idalski did not have an update on what her condition is or how long she could be out for.
“I know that we’re waiting for some information, and then we’ll see where that goes,” he said post-game on Sunday.
Thompson’s absence is a massive loss for a Goldeneyes team that has seen the bulk of its offence come from their blueline. Along with her team-leading nine points, the defender also has the second-highest average TOI per game on her team with 21:43 minutes, surpassed only by defensive partner Sophie Jaques.
Regardless of the length of her absence, Vancouver will greatly miss Thompson’s presence on the blueline; but this doesn’t mean they’re completely out of the running.
With Thompson out of the lineup on Sunday, PWHL rookie Nina Jobst-Smith slotted into Vancouver’s top-pairing spot alongside Jaques. Prior to Sunday, her season-high had been 18:04 minutes played in a single game, though she averaged over 25 minutes per match as Germany’s top-defender at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Had it not been for an injury sustained before the season, there’s reason to believe she may have stepped into a bigger role even earlier on.
Having said that, the remedy of replacing Thompson’s minutes isn’t something that can simply be solved by swapping a player in. Vancouver’s defence is one that has demonstrated lots of mobility up-and-down the lineup through the season. Even on Sunday, with Thompson out of the lineup, this was something seen often in the Goldeneyes’ offensive opportunities. Plays like Jaques combing her way through the O-zone to set up a chance, or Goldeneyes captain Ashton Bell wiring a shot on net from close-up. Even Sydney Bard had a chance in-tight on Raygan Kirk during Sunday’s game. The Goldeneyes will need a collective effort such as that in order to remedy the offensive absence of Thompson from the blueline.
“They did a decent job of moving pucks and getting north, and we had a lot of possession time. That’s just a matter of being, I don’t want to say selfish, but a little more shot-heavy in our mentality,” Idalski commented on Sunday’s performance and how Vancouver altered things to accommodate the lineup changes. “We still are far too perimeter, and the possession is nice, but unless you’re getting inside the dots, and you’re getting shots inside the house, and heavy on retrievals and second-chance opportunities makes it a little harder.”
While Sunday was all about testing the moving parts out after a month without play, moving forward, it’s something the Goldeneyes are aiming to smooth over as they resume their home stand.