The AHL Coaching Carousel: New Faces, New Opportunities

As all AHL teams prepare for the new horizon of the 2026-2027 season, AHL benches experienced significant turnover. Ten AHL coaches received their own call-up to the NHL, with two earning the Head Coach title. Several assistant coaches earned their first opportunity to lead an AHL club. This movement isn’t surprising; at the end of the 2025-2026 season, 21 NHL Clubs were led by coaches who had served in the AHL. This demonstrates the league’s importance as a ground for the future of the NHL bench.