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The Hockey News Weekly Recap: International Hockey - June 30th, 2026

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Did you miss anything from the past week at The Hockey News' International Site? If you did, we have you covered with the weekly Recap. Click on each card below to read the stories from the past week.

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Good morning and happy Tuesday. 

If you spent the week away from the rink, you missed a busy stretch of hockey news both at home and across the globe. From trade rumours to high-profile transfers and signings, the offseason across all leagues is already moving quickly. 

We’ve been tracking all of it to make sure you don’t miss anything. Grab your coffee and settle in; here’s your weekly recap below.

The legendary netminder makes history as the first career-long Predator to enter the Hall, immortalizing a fifteen-season legacy defined by 369 wins and elite consistency in Nashville.
thehockeynews.comFinnish Goalie Pekka Rinne Among Hockey Hall Of Fame InducteesThe legendary netminder makes history as the first career-long Predator to enter the Hall, immortalizing a fifteen-season legacy defined by 369 wins and elite consistency in Nashville.
From Soviet powerhouses like Viacheslav Fetisov to the physical dominance of Valeri Vasiliev, discover which legendary blueliners ruled the world stage before making their mark on history.
thehockeynews.comTHN Archive: Top 10 International DefensemanFrom Soviet powerhouses like Viacheslav Fetisov to the physical dominance of Valeri Vasiliev, discover which legendary blueliners ruled the world stage before making their mark on history.
The Hockey News has released its archive to all THN subscribers: 76 years of history, stories, and features.
thehockeynews.comTHN Archive: 2022 NHL Draft Russian RisksThe Hockey News has released its archive to all THN subscribers: 76 years of history, stories, and features.
San Jose faces a critical choice between blue-line stability and elite offensive depth, as analysts predict a surprising shift toward the high-scoring forward at number two.
thehockeynews.comIvar Stenberg Taken By Sharks In Latest NHL Mock DraftSan Jose faces a critical choice between blue-line stability and elite offensive depth, as analysts predict a surprising shift toward the high-scoring forward at number two.
A shocking bronze medal in Beijing could spur Slovakia to future success, with a trio of youngsters leading the way
thehockeynews.comTHN Archive: Slovakia's New GenerationA shocking bronze medal in Beijing could spur Slovakia to future success, with a trio of youngsters leading the way
Colorado sheds salary as the power forward heads to Ohio. Nichushkin brings top-six scoring potential to Columbus, where he looks to ignite a lethal partnership with Kirill Marchenko.
thehockeynews.comColorado Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin Traded to Columbus Blue JacketsColorado sheds salary as the power forward heads to Ohio. Nichushkin brings top-six scoring potential to Columbus, where he looks to ignite a lethal partnership with Kirill Marchenko.
Fueled by Leon Draisaitl’s dominance and a surge of elite NHL prospects, Germany’s projected 2022 roster signals the nation’s arrival as a legitimate powerhouse in international hockey.
thehockeynews.comTHN Archive: Imagining Beijing 2022: GermanyFueled by Leon Draisaitl’s dominance and a surge of elite NHL prospects, Germany’s projected 2022 roster signals the nation’s arrival as a legitimate powerhouse in international hockey.
Led by second-overall pick Ivar Stenberg, fifteen global prospects ignited the opening round, marking a historic surge in Swedish talent and rare representation from nations like Kazakhstan.
thehockeynews.comInternational Players Drafted In The First Round Of The 2026 NHL DraftLed by second-overall pick Ivar Stenberg, fifteen global prospects ignited the opening round, marking a historic surge in Swedish talent and rare representation from nations like Kazakhstan.
Sometimes it’s those folksy, unscripted underdog stories that trigger the feel-good endorphins in a structured world
thehockeynews.comTHN Archive: Sweet Kazakhstan, Good Times Never Sometimes it’s those folksy, unscripted underdog stories that trigger the feel-good endorphins in a structured world
Boston swaps Swedish prospect Fabian Lysell for Colorado’s Ivan Ivan in a draft-day gamble, offering both struggling RFAs a fresh start and a potential path back to NHL rosters.
thehockeynews.comCzechia Fan Favourite Traded At 2026 NHL DraftBoston swaps Swedish prospect Fabian Lysell for Colorado’s Ivan Ivan in a draft-day gamble, offering both struggling RFAs a fresh start and a potential path back to NHL rosters.
Ninety-six prospects from twelve different nations shattered expectations this weekend, signaling a global talent shift as European leagues and overseas development programs dominated the podium in record-breaking fashion.
thehockeynews.comInternational Players Have Great Success At 2026 NHL DraftNinety-six prospects from twelve different nations shattered expectations this weekend, signaling a global talent shift as European leagues and overseas development programs dominated the podium in record-breaking fashion.
Frustrated by stagnant results, Columbus’s top scorer Kirill Marchenko reportedly joins star defenseman Zach Werenski in seeking an exit, potentially forcing a massive Blue Jackets roster overhaul.
thehockeynews.comReports Suggest Russia Forward Wants Out Of ColumbusFrustrated by stagnant results, Columbus’s top scorer Kirill Marchenko reportedly joins star defenseman Zach Werenski in seeking an exit, potentially forcing a massive Blue Jackets roster overhaul.
Toronto eyes veteran Sergei Bobrovsky to anchor their crease, potentially reuniting the two-time champion with Anthony Stolarz to provide mentorship and postseason pedigree for a hefty price tag.
thehockeynews.comMaple Leafs Linked To 37-Year-Old Russian Goalie Ahead Of July 1Toronto eyes veteran Sergei Bobrovsky to anchor their crease, potentially reuniting the two-time champion with Anthony Stolarz to provide mentorship and postseason pedigree for a hefty price tag.
Washington’s aggressive blockbuster trades signal a final championship push, as the Great Eight prepares a monumental career announcement that could dictate his legacy in D.C. or Russia.
thehockeynews.comWhat Do The Capitals' Moves Mean For Alex Ovechkin's Future?Washington’s aggressive blockbuster trades signal a final championship push, as the Great Eight prepares a monumental career announcement that could dictate his legacy in D.C. or Russia.
Ovechkin’s slow start last season raised some doubts, but after a second-half surge, the only question is whether Ovi will break the all-time goal mark this campaign or next
thehockeynews.comTHN Archive: The GR8 Goal WatchOvechkin’s slow start last season raised some doubts, but after a second-half surge, the only question is whether Ovi will break the all-time goal mark this campaign or next
Florida secures exclusive negotiating rights for Radko Gudas after a pre-free agency swap with Anaheim, adding veteran grit and championship experience to their physical blue line overhaul.
thehockeynews.comPanthers Bring Back Hard-Hitting Czech DefensemanFlorida secures exclusive negotiating rights for Radko Gudas after a pre-free agency swap with Anaheim, adding veteran grit and championship experience to their physical blue line overhaul.
Toronto’s refusal to meet a steep $4.11 million qualifying price sends the Finnish playmaker to the open market, sparking a bidding war for the productive middle-six winger.
thehockeynews.comMatias Maccelli Set to Become Free Agent After Not Being Qualified by Maple LeafsToronto’s refusal to meet a steep $4.11 million qualifying price sends the Finnish playmaker to the open market, sparking a bidding war for the productive middle-six winger.
A home-ice victory by Czechia had fans literally shaking the arena in Prague.
thehockeynews.comTHN Archive: Jumping For JoyA home-ice victory by Czechia had fans literally shaking the arena in Prague.
After leading the AHL with 40 goals, the lethal sniper enters unrestricted free agency. Will an NHL team gamble on his elite shot, or is Europe calling?
thehockeynews.comArthur Kaliyev Is A Name To Watch Across Pro HockeyAfter leading the AHL with 40 goals, the lethal sniper enters unrestricted free agency. Will an NHL team gamble on his elite shot, or is Europe calling?
After a turbulent debut plagued by injuries and inconsistent ice time, Maxim Shabanov heads to free agency as the former KHL standout weighs an NHL return versus Russia.
thehockeynews.comRussian Forward Left Unqualified By Islanders One Year After Leaving KHLAfter a turbulent debut plagued by injuries and inconsistent ice time, Maxim Shabanov heads to free agency as the former KHL standout weighs an NHL return versus Russia.
Alex Ovechkin nears a pivotal career announcement while top prospect Nazar Privalov and several former NHL players headline a massive wave of summer signings across the league.
thehockeynews.comKHL News & Notes: Ovechkin, Privalov, Haukeland & MoreAlex Ovechkin nears a pivotal career announcement while top prospect Nazar Privalov and several former NHL players headline a massive wave of summer signings across the league.
Florida secures exclusive negotiating rights for the towering Swiss netminder, fortifying their crease ahead of free agency to address critical goaltending vacancies following a championship season.
thehockeynews.comPanthers Acquire Akira Schmid From Golden KnightsFlorida secures exclusive negotiating rights for the towering Swiss netminder, fortifying their crease ahead of free agency to address critical goaltending vacancies following a championship season.
Nashville bets on a fresh start for the 25-year-old winger, acquiring the former 24-goal scorer to bolster their bottom six following an injury-plagued season in Vancouver.
thehockeynews.comCanucks Trade Swedish Forward Nils Höglander To PredatorsNashville bets on a fresh start for the 25-year-old winger, acquiring the former 24-goal scorer to bolster their bottom six following an injury-plagued season in Vancouver.
Montreal bolsters its blue line with a physical German defender as Joshua Roy seeks a fresh start in Utah following a stagnant stint in the Canadiens’ system.
thehockeynews.comCanadiens Land Szuber in Prospect Swap With MammothMontreal bolsters its blue line with a physical German defender as Joshua Roy seeks a fresh start in Utah following a stagnant stint in the Canadiens’ system.

Things are only going to get busier as the market officially opens this week. Stay tuned as we continue to track every major roster move, contract signing, and trade rumour across the hockey world throughout the rest of the summer.

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