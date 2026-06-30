The Hockey News Weekly Recap: International Hockey - June 30th, 2026

Did you miss anything from the past week at The Hockey News' International Site? If you did, we have you covered with the weekly Recap. Click on each card below to read the stories from the past week.
Good morning and happy Tuesday.
If you spent the week away from the rink, you missed a busy stretch of hockey news both at home and across the globe. From trade rumours to high-profile transfers and signings, the offseason across all leagues is already moving quickly.
We’ve been tracking all of it to make sure you don’t miss anything. Grab your coffee and settle in; here’s your weekly recap below.
Things are only going to get busier as the market officially opens this week. Stay tuned as we continue to track every major roster move, contract signing, and trade rumour across the hockey world throughout the rest of the summer.
Stay updated with the most interesting International Hockey stories, analysis, breaking news, and more!
Let us know what you think below.
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